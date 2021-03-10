Scholarship to benefit ROTC students
WILLIAMSPORT — An endowed scholarship established at Pennsylvania College of Technology will offer financial support to the college’s full-time, contracted Army ROTC students.
The Major General Fred Marty Scholarship will benefit the growing number of Penn College ROTC cadets earning Army officer commissions from the Bald Eagle Battalion, which also serves students at Lock Haven and Mansfield universities and Lycoming College.
The scholarship honors the same man whose name graces the Major General Fred F. Marty Veterans and Military Resource Center at Penn College, which provides a place for veteran and active-duty military students to gather, collaborate, study and discuss their military benefits with campus mentors.
ROTC students enter into a contract and commit to completing their bachelor’s degrees, attending Advanced Camp and living the Army’s core values. Upon graduation, they are commissioned as second lieutenants and commit to four years of active duty or eight years in the Army Reserve or National Guard. In addition to their regular college activities and coursework, ROTC cadets take classes in military science and leadership, meet conditioning requirements through physical training, and participate in at least one field exercise each semester.
Marty earned his own commission through Army ROTC at Southwest Missouri State College. His three decades of military service included two tours of duty in Vietnam and four in Germany commanding field artillery units at every echelon from battery through corps artillery. Before retiring in 1993, he served as commanding general of Fort Sill, Oklahoma, serving concurrently as commandant of the U.S. Field Artillery School and as the Army’s chief of field artillery. He was decorated throughout his military career, receiving numerous commendations including the Distinguished Service Medal, the Army’s highest peacetime award.
Marty commenced a second career in public service, largely focused on higher education, as vice president for administrative services at his growing alma mater, the since-renamed Missouri State University, and later as chancellor of the university’s West Plains campus.
Subsequently, Marty served as executive director for the Generations Sports Complex near Pennsdale, as Lycoming County’s director of administration/chief clerk and as deputy city manager for Springfield, Mo.
In November, eight Pennsylvania College of Technology students were awarded scholarships recognizing their academic achievement, leadership skills and commitment as Army ROTC cadets. Last May, six Pennsylvania College of Technology seniors were among eight Bald Eagle Battalion Army ROTC cadets commissioned as second lieutenants.
For more about the support offered to veteran and military students at Penn College, visit www.pct.edu/admissions/veterans-military.
Children’s Learning Center receives pandemic relief funding
WILLIAMSPORT — Twelve employees of Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Dunham Children’s Learning Center will benefit from the Child Care COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Award, provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through STEP Inc., the region’s Early Learning Resource Center.
The program provides a one-time award of $600 to eligible employees of Pennsylvania Department of Human Services-certified child care providers.
In order to provide assistance to child care employees, the Pennsylvania Office of Child Development and Early Learning approved a one-time Child Care COVID-19 Pandemic Award using federal Child Care Development Fund money and remaining Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act round one and round two funding. This Child Care COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Award will provide $600 to approximately 33,000 child care employees and child care support staff across the commonwealth.
The grant received by Penn College’s Children’s Learning Center, to be paid to center employees, totals $7,200.
The center provides early childhood education and care to the children of Penn College students and employees. It is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children and holds the highest rating — four stars — from the Pennsylvania Keystone Stars program.
