NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Chase Elliott, 3040; 2. Joey Logano, 3025; 3. Ross Chastain, 3020; 4. Kyle Larson, 3019; 5. William Byron, 3015; 6. Denny Hamlin, 3013; 7. Christopher Bell, 3013; 8. Ryan Blaney, 3013; 9. Chase Briscoe, 3009; 10. Alex Bowman, 3007; 11. Daniel Suarez, 3007; 12. Austin Cindric, 3006.
Xfinity: 1. Noah Gragson, 2051; 2. Ty Gibbs, 2038; 3. Justin Allgaier, 2033; 4. AJ Allmendinger, 2032; 5. Josh Berry, 2022; 6. Austin Hill, 2016; 7. Brandon Jones, 2010; 8. Jeremy Clements, 2005; 9. Sam Mayer, 2005; 10. Daniel Hemric, 2003; 11. Riley Herbst, 2002; 12. Ryan Sieg, 2001.
Truck: 1. Chandler Smith, 3076; 2. Zane Smith, 3073; 3. Stewart Friesen, 3061; 4. Ty Majeski, 3053; 5. John Hunter Nemecheck, 3052; 6. Christian Eckes, 3048; 7. Grant Enfinger, 3046; 8. Ben Rhodes, 3043; 9. Matt Crafton, 2125; 10. Carson Hocevar, 2117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.