HARRISBURG — The commission charged with reviewing proposed state regulations and rules recently approved a regulation that would implement Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate that Pennsylvania join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), according to Sens. Gene Yaw (R-23) and Joe Pittman (R-41).
The Independent Regulatory Review Commission voted 3-2 to approve Regulation 3274 Environmental Quality Board #7-559: CO2 Budget Trading Program, which would pave the way for Pennsylvania to join RGGI.
“For the first time in Pennsylvania’s history, a decision by the Independent Regulatory Review Commission has opened the door for Pennsylvania to join an interstate initiative without legislative approval,” said Yaw, who serves as chairman of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. “Today’s decision by IRRC means Pennsylvania will lose control over our energy production, economic development, energy security and environmental protection. Instead of engaging with the General Assembly, the Wolf Administration, with IRRC’s approval, will allow the decisions on these important matters to be determined by the likes of New York, New Jersey and other states who thumb their nose at Pennsylvania energy. To participate in RGGI is to ignore the positive environmental impacts that are taking place right here in Pennsylvania, which include a dramatic reduction in carbon emissions over the past two decades. Moreover, Pennsylvania will lose thousands of skilled and good paying jobs and untold millions of dollars in its tax base for CO2 emissions reductions stated to be less than 1%.
“For a step of this magnitude, which affects consumers, business, industry and public policy, the state legislature should have been involved in the dialogue on joining RGGI,” Yaw said. “Instead, it was a unilateral action, and sadly, one that will have dire consequences.”
The Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee approved a letter to IRRC Aug. 18 formally opposing the regulation to have Pennsylvania join RGGI.
