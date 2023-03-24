Friday, March 24

Boys tennis

Muncy at Milton, 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Girls softball

Mifflinburg at

Warrior Run, 11 a.m.

Monday, March 27

Boys baseball

Mifflinburg at

Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Millville, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at

Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Penns Valley at

Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Mifflinburg at

Selinsgrove, 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28

Girls softball

Warrior Run at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Mifflinburg at

Selinsgrove, 6:15 p.m.

Boys tennis

Montoursville at

Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Williamsport, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29

Boys baseball

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Mifflinburg at Danville, 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 30

Girls softball

Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Danville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Milton at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.

