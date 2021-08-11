MIDDLEBURG — According to the Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD), the Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), with the urging of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has asked conservation districts to assist DEP in inspecting farms in their respective counties within the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
The Snyder County Conservation District Board of Directors voted that its staff conduct these inspections while still offering technical assistance. The SCCD has been tasked to do this since 2016.
During a farm inspection, Conservation District staff will determine whether the operation: Properly handles, stores and land applies animal manure and agricultural process wastewater on the operation consistent with the nutrient needs of growing crops; and properly manages risks of erosion and runoff from agricultural plowing or tilling operations and animal heavy use areas.
SCCD staff may be able to assist in developing MMPs and Ag. E&S Plans. However, there may be a future time when staff member visits an operation and the plans are not in compliance. At that time, staff will not be allowed to help and must report the problem immediately to DEP or the State Conservation Commission (SCC).
For more information or to schedule a meeting, contact the SCCD at 570-837-3000. Information is also available online at www.snyderconservaiton.org or by emailing sccd@snydercd.org.
