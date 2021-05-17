Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 18 16 .529 _ Philadelphia 21 20 .512 ½ Atlanta 19 21 .475 2 Miami 18 22 .450 3 Washington 16 20 .444 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 23 18 .561 _ Milwaukee 21 20 .512 2 Cincinnati 19 19 .500 2½ Chicago 19 20 .487 3 Pittsburgh 17 23 .425 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 24 16 .600 _ San Diego 24 17 .585 ½ Los Angeles 22 18 .550 2 Arizona 18 23 .439 6½ Colorado 15 26 .366 9½

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5 Detroit 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 1 Pittsburgh 8, San Francisco 6 Toronto 4, Philadelphia 0 Arizona 11, Washington 4 San Diego 13, St. Louis 3 Cincinnati 6, Colorado 5, 12 innings L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 0

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1 Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1 San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 1 Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8 Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 9 Washington 3, Arizona 0 Cincinnati 7, Colorado 6 Miami 3, L.A. Dodgers 2 San Diego 5, St. Louis 3

Monday’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-1) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Lester 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-3), 7:40 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m. Colorado (Gray 4-3) at San Diego (Darvish 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 25 17 .595 _ Toronto 22 17 .564 1½ New York 22 18 .550 2 Tampa Bay 23 19 .548 2 Baltimore 17 23 .425 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 24 15 .615 _ Cleveland 21 17 .553 2½ Kansas City 18 22 .450 6½ Detroit 14 26 .350 10½ Minnesota 13 25 .342 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 25 17 .595 _ Houston 24 17 .585 ½ Seattle 21 20 .512 3½ Los Angeles 17 22 .436 6½ Texas 18 24 .429 7

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5 Minnesota 5, Oakland 4 Boston 9, L.A. Angels 0 Detroit 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2 Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 1 Houston 6, Texas 5 Toronto 4, Philadelphia 0 Seattle 7, Cleveland 3

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1 Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1 Baltimore 10, N.Y. Yankees 6 L.A. Angels 6, Boston 5 Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8 Houston 6, Texas 2 Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3 Oakland 7, Minnesota 6 Seattle 3, Cleveland 2

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-1) at Minnesota (Happ 2-1), 7:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Hentges 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 9:38 p.m. Detroit (Mize 2-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 8 4 .667 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 7 4 .636 ½ Columbus (Cleveland) 6 5 .545 1½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 6 5 .545 1½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 5 7 .417 3 Louisville (Cincinnati) 3 8 .273 4 Toledo (Detroit) 3 8 .273 4

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 9 3 .750 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 9 3 .750 — Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 7 5 .583 2 Worcester (Boston) 7 5 .583 2 Rochester (Washington) 2 10 .167 7 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 2 10 .167 6

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Gwinnett (Atlanta) 9 3 .750 — Jacksonville (Miami) 8 4 .667 1 Durham (Tampa Bay) 7 5 .583 2 Nashville (Milwaukee) 6 5 .545 2½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 6 6 .500 3 Memphis (St. Louis) 4 8 .333 5 Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 9 .250 6

Saturday’s Games

Worcester 10, Syracuse 5 Lehigh Valley 5, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4 Gwinnett 11, Louisville 1 Buffalo 7, Rochester 3 Durham 14, Jacksonville 3 Charlotte 8, Norfolk 3 Indianapolis 5, Toledo 4 Omaha 4, Columbus 2 Nashvile 4, Memphis 3, 10 innings St. Paul 2, Iowa 1

Sunday’s Games

Gwinnett 5, Louisville 4 Worcester 7, Syracuse 4 Buffalo 2, Rochester 1 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Lehigh Valley 1 Indianapolis 6, Toledo 5 Omaha 8, Columbus 3 Charlotte 13, Norfolk 6 Iowa 8, St. Paul 3 Memphis 4, Nashvile 3 Jacksonville 7, Durham 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Double-A East

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 7 5 .583 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 7 5 .583 — Hartford (Colorado) 5 7 .417 2 New Hampshire (Toronto) 5 7 .417 2 Reading (Philadelphia) 2 10 .167 5 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 1 10 .091 5½

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 9 2 .818 — Erie (Detroit) 8 4 .667 1 Richmond (San Francisco) 8 4 .667 1 Akron (Cleveland) 7 4 .636 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 7 4 .636 1½ Harrisburg (Washington) 4 8 .333 5

Saturday’s Games

Akron 9, Erie 2 Somerset 5, New Hampshire 3 Harrisburg 6, Richmond 3 Hartford 5, Portland 1 Bowie 7, Reading 5 Altoona 6, Binghamton 5, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Harrisburg 2, Richmond 1 Hartford 5, Portland 3 Binghamton 7, Altoona 3 New Hampshire 6, Somerset 0 Erie 7, Akron 6 Bowie 13, Reading 12, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 8 4 .667 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 6 6 .500 2 Wilmington (Washington) 6 6 .500 2 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 4 7 .364 3½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 4 8 .333 4

South Division

W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 9 3 .750 — Rome (Atlanta) 7 5 .583 2 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 7 5 .583 2 Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 6 6 .500 3 Greenville (Boston) 6 6 .500 3 Asheville (Houston) 4 7 .364 4½ Hickory (Texas) 4 8 .333 5

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore 11, Wilmington 3 Aberdeen 8, Hudson Valley 1 Greensboro 6, Rome 5, 10 innings Winston-Salem 5, Hickory 2 Greenville 8, Brooklyn 4 Bowling Green 7, Asheville 3, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 6 Rome 3, Greensboro 1 Winston-Salem 2, Hickory 1 Greenville 10, Brooklyn 9 Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 4 Bowling Green 7, Asheville 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB z-Philadelphia 49 23 .681 — x-Brooklyn 48 24 .667 1 x-New York 41 31 .569 8 Boston 36 36 .500 13 Toronto 27 45 .375 22

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB y-Atlanta 41 31 .569 — x-Miami 40 32 .556 1 Washington 34 38 .472 7 Charlotte 33 39 .458 8 Orlando 21 51 .292 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB y-Milwaukee 46 25 .648 — Indiana 34 38 .472 12½ Chicago 30 41 .423 16 Cleveland 22 50 .306 24½ Detroit 20 52 .278 26½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB y-Dallas 42 29 .592 — Memphis 38 34 .528 4½ San Antonio 33 39 .458 9½ New Orleans 31 40 .437 11 Houston 17 55 .236 25½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB z-Utah 52 20 .722 — x-Denver 47 25 .653 5 x-Portland 42 30 .583 10 Minnesota 22 49 .310 29½ Oklahoma City 22 50 .306 30

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB y-Phoenix 51 21 .708 — x-L.A. Clippers 47 25 .653 4 L.A. Lakers 41 30 .577 9½ Golden State 39 33 .542 12 Sacramento 31 41 .431 20 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn 105, Chicago 91 New York 118, Charlotte 109, OT L.A. Lakers 122, Indiana 115 Phoenix 140, San Antonio 103 Boston 124, Minnesota 108 Milwaukee 122, Miami 108

Sunday’s Games

Indiana 125, Toronto 113 New York 96, Boston 92 Washington 115, Charlotte 110 Phoenix 123, San Antonio 121 Golden State 113, Memphis 101 Brooklyn 123, Cleveland 109 Atlanta 124, Houston 95 Philadelphia 128, Orlando 117 Miami 120, Detroit 107 Oklahoma City 117, L.A. Clippers 112 Chicago 118, Milwaukee 112 L.A. Lakers 110, New Orleans 98 Minnesota 136, Dallas 121 Portland 132, Denver 116 Utah 121, Sacramento 99

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled. Tuesday’s Games Charlotte at Indiana, 6:30 p.m. Washington at Boston, 9 p.m. Wednesday’s Games San Antonio at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB New York 2 0 1.000 — Connecticut 2 0 1.000 — Chicago 1 0 1.000 ½ Washington 0 1 .000 1½ Atlanta 0 1 .000 1½ Indiana 0 2 .000 2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WL Pct GB Dallas 1 0 1.000 — Seattle 1 0 1.000 — Phoenix 1 1 .500 ½ Las Vegas 0 1 .000 1 Minnesota 0 1 .000 1 Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 70, Washington 56 Seattle 97, Las Vegas 83

Sunday’s Games

New York 73, Indiana 65 Connecticut 86, Phoenix 78

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Washington, 8 p.m. Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Playoff glance

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Carolina vs. Nashville

Monday, May 17: Nashville at Carolina, 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 19: Nashville at Carolina, 8 p.m. Friday, May 21: Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Carolina at Nashville, TBA x-Tuesday, May 25: Nashville at Carolina, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Carolina at Nashville, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: Nashville at Carolina, TBA

Tampa Bay 1, Florida 0

Sunday, May 16: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4 Tuesday, May 18: Tampa Bay at Florida, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20: Florida at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Florida at Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m. x-Monday, May 24: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Florida at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA

Washington 1, Boston 0

Saturday, May 15: Washington 3, Boston 2, OT Monday, May 17: Boston at Washington, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19: Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21: Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m. x-Sunday, May 23: Boston at Washington, TBA x-Tuesday, May 25: Washington at Boston, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Boston at Washington, TBA

N.Y. Islanders 1, Pittsburgh 0

Sunday, May 16: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT Tuesday, May 18: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m. x-Monday, May 24: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, May 28: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA

Toronto vs. Montreal

Thursday, May 20: Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. Monday, May 24: Toronto at Montreal, TBA Tuesday, May 25: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Montreal at Toronto, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Monday, May 31: Montreal at Toronto, TBA

Edmonton vs. Winnipeg

Wednesday, May 19: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Friday, May 21: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA Monday, May 24: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA x-Sunday, May 30: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA

Minnesota 1, Vegas 0

Sunday, May 16: Minnesota 1, Vegas 0, OT Tuesday, May 18: Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m. Thursday, May 20: Vegas at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. x-Monday, May 24: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Vegas at Minnesota, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA

Colorado vs. St. Louis

Monday, May 17: St. Louis at Colorado, 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 19: St. Louis at Colorado, 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 21: Colorado at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Colorado at St. Louis, TBA x-Tuesday, May 25: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Colorado at St. Louis, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA

American Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 25 15 6 2 2 34 78 60 Hartford 24 14 9 1 0 29 82 74 Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 35 23 8 3 1 50 113 85 Manitoba 36 18 13 3 2 41 109 102 Belleville 33 17 15 1 0 35 93 101 Toronto 31 14 15 0 2 30 96 106 Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 33 21 9 1 2 45 132 94 Iowa 34 17 13 4 0 38 107 113 Texas 38 17 18 3 0 37 117 124 Grand Rapids 32 16 12 3 1 36 96 97 Cleveland 29 16 10 1 2 35 101 86 Rockford 32 12 19 1 0 25 89 115

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 33 24 7 2 0 50 110 77 Lehigh Valley 31 18 7 4 2 42 95 91 Syracuse 32 19 10 3 0 41 120 93 Utica 28 16 11 0 1 33 89 88 WB/Scranton 32 13 13 4 2 32 92 107 Rochester 29 11 15 2 1 25 89 116 Binghamton 34 7 20 5 2 21 88 126

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 44 26 17 1 0 53 153 142 Henderson 39 25 13 0 1 51 125 102 Bakersfield 39 24 14 0 1 49 129 104 Ontario 40 17 19 4 0 38 136 149 San Jose 36 15 15 4 2 36 105 127 Colorado 34 15 15 3 1 34 101 104 Tucson 36 13 20 3 0 29 103 126 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Saturday’s Games Hershey 3, Binghamton 2 Toronto 3, Laval 2 Bakersfield 3, Henderson 2 Belleville 3, Manitoba 2 Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 1 Texas 3, Iowa 2 Syracuse 5, Rochester 3 WB/Scranton 2, Lehigh Valley 1 Chicago 3, Rockford 1 San Diego 3, Colorado 2 Sunday’s Games Hershey 5, WB/Scranton 2 Binghamton 4, Lehigh Valley 3 Belleville 6, Manitoba 1 Ontario 9, Tucson 4 Rochester 2, Utica 1 Bakersfield 4, Henderson 3 Monday’s Games No games scheduled Tuesday’s Games No games scheduled Wednesday’s Games No games scheduled

Golf

PGA Tour

AT&T Byron Nelson Scores

Sunday at TPC Craig Ranch

McKinney, Texas Purse: $8.1 million Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72 2,989 FedExCup Points Available Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses Final Round K.H. Lee (500), $1,458,000 65-65-67-66_263 Sam Burns (300), $882,900 65-62-69-70_266 Daniel Berger (134), $395,381 69-67-67-64_267 Patton Kizzire (134), $395,381 69-64-71-63_267 Charl Schwartzel (134), $395,381 65-68-66-68_267 Scott Stallings (134), $395,381 67-71-63-66_267 Joseph Bramlett (88), $263,250 64-70-67-68_269 Troy Merritt (88), $263,250 68-70-66-65_269 Seamus Power (73), $212,625 65-68-67-70_270 Doc Redman (73), $212,625 64-67-69-70_270 Jordan Spieth (73), $212,625 63-70-66-71_270 Jhonattan Vegas (73), $212,625 65-72-66-67_270 Bronson Burgoon (56), $153,900 68-66-67-70_271 Luke Donald (56), $153,900 65-73-66-67_271 Harris English (56), $153,900 70-68-63-70_271 Satoshi Kodaira (56), $153,900 67-71-66-67_271 Matt Kuchar (48), $119,475 67-66-66-73_272 Hank Lebioda (48), $119,475 67-67-70-68_272 Brandt Snedeker (48), $119,475 66-68-68-70_272 Will Zalatoris, $119,475 70-68-67-67_272 Rafa Cabrera Bello (39), $84,969 64-71-66-72_273 Marc Leishman (39), $84,969 66-69-68-70_273 Alex Noren (39), $84,969 65-64-70-74_273 Carlos Ortiz (39), $84,969 67-66-70-70_273 Lee Westwood (39), $84,969 71-64-70-68_273 Ryan Armour (29), $56,700 70-66-68-70_274 Wesley Bryan (29), $56,700 67-71-67-69_274 Ben Martin (29), $56,700 65-69-67-73_274 Keith Mitchell (29), $56,700 67-71-70-66_274 Rob Oppenheim (29), $56,700 68-69-68-69_274 Rory Sabbatini (29), $56,700 67-71-68-68_274 Sepp Straka (29), $56,700 68-67-69-70_274 Vincent Whaley (29), $56,700 69-65-71-69_274 Scott Brown (20), $42,201 66-71-66-72_275 Mark Hubbard (20), $42,201 65-71-68-71_275 Jon Rahm (20), $42,201 68-69-68-70_275 Adam Schenk (20), $42,201 66-70-66-73_275 Roger Sloan (20), $42,201 66-68-69-72_275 Wyndham Clark (14), $31,185 66-68-69-73_276 Talor Gooch (14), $31,185 69-69-67-71_276 Russell Knox (14), $31,185 69-67-70-70_276 Hideki Matsuyama (14), $31,185 68-70-68-70_276 Sean O’Hair (14), $31,185 67-69-71-69_276 Pat Perez (14), $31,185 70-67-69-70_276 Brian Stuard (14), $31,185 69-69-67-71_276 Johnson Wagner (14), $31,185 67-71-67-71_276 Brice Garnett (8), $20,959 68-69-73-67_277 Michael Gligic (8), $20,959 65-72-72-68_277 Sung Kang (8), $20,959 67-69-72-69_277 Nelson Ledesma (8), $20,959 68-68-73-68_277 Ryan Palmer (8), $20,959 67-69-66-75_277 Patrick Rodgers (8), $20,959 71-66-69-71_277 Scottie Scheffler (8), $20,959 67-70-68-72_277 J.J. Spaun (8), $20,959 63-69-72-73_277 Cameron Champ (6), $18,630 72-66-71-69_278 Bryson DeChambeau (6), $18,630 69-68-72-69_278 Charles Howell III (6), $18,630 65-70-72-71_278 Si Woo Kim (6), $18,630 66-70-70-72_278 Sebastián Muñoz (6), $18,630 66-68-73-71_278 Aaron Wise (6), $18,630 64-72-71-71_278 Mark Anderson (5), $17,820 68-69-71-71_279 Martin Laird (5), $17,820 72-66-71-70_279 Luke List (5), $17,820 68-69-72-70_279 Wes Roach (5), $17,820 68-70-71-70_279 Michael Gellerman (4), $17,415 67-71-73-69_280 Bo Hoag (4), $17,253 66-71-72-72_281 Michael Kim (4), $17,091 69-67-71-75_282 Dylan Meyer, $16,848 66-72-71-74_283 Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $16,848 66-68-73-76_283 Cameron Percy (3), $16,605 68-70-76-71_285 Austin Cook (3), $16,362 68-68-75-76_287 D.J. Trahan (3), $16,362 69-69-73-76_287

Auto racing

Seinsgrove Speedway

Saturday results

Super Late Models – 31 Entries 46-Lap A-Main: 1) 66C Matt Cosner 2) 111 Max Blair 3) 1 Gene Knaub 4) 2Y Andrew Yoder 5) 22 Brett Scahdel 6) 15 Scott Flickinger 7) 10 Dave Stamm 8) 48 Colton Flinner 9) 2J Jeff Rine 10) 0 Rick Eckert 11) 33K Kyle Knapp 12) 11 Jason Schmidt 13) 76 Andy Haus 14) 27 Jim Yoder 15) 2 Dan Stone 16) 17 Nick Dickson 17) 3 Tim Wilson 18) 24 Dylan Yoder 19) 121 Larry Neiderer 20) 06 Mike Lupfer 21) 9 Hayes Mattern 22) 4S Danny Snyder 23) 14 Tyler Horst 24) 14Z Dave Brouse 25) 63 Nathan Long 26) 61 Ken Trevitz Heat Winners: Max Blair, Mike Lupfer, Colton Flinner, Jeff Rine B-Main: Danny Snyder Time Trials – 1) 66C Matt Cosner 18.960 2) 22 Brett Schadel 18.973 3) 2 Dan Stone 19.060 4) 9 Hayes Mattern 19.062 5) 111 Max Blair 19.157 6) 06 Mike Lupfer 19.215 7) 48 Colton Flinner 19.317 8) 2J Jeff Rine 19.370 9) 0 Rick Eckert 19.390 10) 33K Kyle Knapp 19.510 11) 24 Dylan Yoder 19.520 12) 171 Jim Bernheisel 19.658 13) 1 Gene Knaub 19.677 14) 2Y Andrew Yoder 19.682 15) 27 Jim Yoder 19.750 16) 17 Nick Dickson 19.79 17) 14 Tyler Horst 19.829 18) 76 Andy Haus 19.976 19) 3 Tim Wilson 20.019 20) 11 Jason Schmidt 20.093 21) 121 Larry Neiderer 20.271 22) 4S Danny Snyder 20.526 23) 14Z Dave Brouse 20.557 24) 15 Scott Flickinger 20.578 25) 112 Brandon Little 20.670 26) 10 Dave Stamm 20.731 27) 63 Nathan Long 21.080 28) 61 Ken Trevitz 21.241 29) 98 Zach Kauffman 22.262 30) 59 Chad Julius DNT 31) 2T Kyle Lee DNT Limited Late Models – 26 Entries 20-Lap A-Main: 1) 33K Devin Hart 2) 2Y Andrew Yoder 3) 23 Todd Snook 4) 24 Daulton Bigler 5) 116 Travis Mease 6) 93 Steve Todorow 7) 11T JR Toner 8) 97 Devin Frey 9) 44 Danny Snyder 10) 22 Casey Steinhoff 11) 92 Shaun Lawton 12) 08 Zach Kauffman 13) 00 Harold Ranck 14) 28Z Ryan Zook 15) 32 Ethan Beasom 16) 27 Cayden Ranck 17) 89 John Schoch 18) 115 Troy Miller 19) 7K Kenny Yoder 20) 12K Jared Fulkroad 21) 115S Shaun Miller 22) 56R Chaz Buchinsky 23) 99 Kyle Bachman 24) 7 Jason Davis 25) 2 Dan Zechman 26) 49 Zach Fedorchik Heat Winners: Travis Mease, Devin Frey, Daulton Bigler Roadrunners – 16 Entries 12-Lap A-Main: 1) 7 Jake Jones 2) 25 Nate Romig 3) 1 Smith Cope 4) 2 Adam Campbell 5) 992 Terry Kramer 6) 8K Jeremy Kline 7) 33 Curtis Lawton 8) 12 Tom Underwood 9) 14 Matt Ney 10) 60 Jimmy Kessler 11) 37 Ed Besancon 12) 28 Miranda Minium 13) 11 Keith Bissinger 14) 60K Keegan Strawser 15) 12K Corey Kepner 16) 81 Tom Beers Heat Winners: Jake Jones, Nate Romig

Penns Creek Raceway

Saturday results

CAGED SPORTSMAN: 1. Caden Hoover ADULT CAGED: 1. Miles Burd 2. Frank Drumm 3. Andrew Renard BEGINNERS: 1. Ava Kline 2. Tommy Thompson 3. Carter Petrowski KID KARTS: 1. Blake Heverly JR. CAGED: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Kalyna Kepner 3. Neveah Suhr ANIMAL 375: 1. Junior Romig 2. Trent Kerstetter 3. Colby Walter ROOKIE 2: 1. Garrison Zook 2. Jaxtyn Thomas 3. Zackary Gerber PREDATOR 410: 1. Tommy Barnes 2. Todd Bender 3. Tyler Koppenhaver JR. PREDATOR: 1. Brock Hammaker 2. Lathan Good 3. Jaylin Brown ROOKIE 2 CAGED: 1. Jaxtyn Thomas 2. Dreden Berkheimer 3. Dawson Zimmerman CLONE 340: 1. Trent Kerstetter 2. David Graybill III 3. Dylan Starr CAGED CLONE RED: 1. Alora Bingaman 2. Cash Leiby 3. Elias Kennedy FLAT 350: 1. Zach Nace 2. Bob Nace 3. Brandon Nace JR. RESTRICTED: 1. Eli Dearment 2. Chase Hendricks 3. Bradley Wagner PREDATOR 375: 1. Zane Snyder 2. Junior Romig 3. Tommy Barnes WINGED OUTLAWS: 1. Dustin Prettyleaf 2. David Steele 3. Cody Zimmerman CLONE 375: 1. Colby Walter 2. Chris Trawitz 3. Eric Boozel EXTRA HEAVIES: 1. Aaron Mitzel 2. Nick Steffen 3. Austin Englehart DIVAS: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Nicole Musser 3. Delaine Linn ROOKIE 1 CAGED: 1. Maddyson Musser RUN WHAT YA BRUNG: 1. David Graybill III 2. Nate Kochenderfer 3. Chris Frank ROOKIE 1: 1. Tommy Thompson 2. Logan Werner

Clinton County Speedway

Saturday results

Limited Late Models: 1. Jim Yoder 2. Mike Smith 3. Andrew Yoder 4. Devin Frey 5. Nick Loffredo 6. Denny Fourney 7. Joe Loffredo 8. Danny Snyder 9. Tim Luben 10. Kaiden Bard 11. Len Stroud Jr 12. Jeremy Ohl 13. Joe Lusk DNS Matt Cochran, Levi Ardery Heats: Mike Smith, Andrew Yoder Pro Stocks: 1. Brandon Moser 2. Cory Long 3. Robert Tressler 4. Noah Jensen 5. AY Schilling 6. Gary Mellott 7. Rich Fye 8. Marc Bitler 9. Kevin VanAmburg 10. Rooster Peters 11. Logan Hile 12. Todd Geyer Sr. 13. Jason Smith 14. Kris Orwig, Sr. Heats: Cory Long, Brandon Moser 270 Micro Sprints: 1. Sean McAndrew 2. Wyatt Rotz 3. Jeffrey Weaver 4. Skeetz Hockenbrock 5. Dan Wertman 6. Shaun Musser 7. Hunter Zimmerman 8. Logan Hammaker 9. Buddy Kramer 10. Levi Brungard 11. Aidan Adams 12. Timmy Bittner 13. James Bilger 14. Bobby Sanso 15. Denny Rinehimer 16. Tom Quiggle 17. Rich Damore 18. Mitchell Holden 19. Mac West 20. Cory Stabley Heats: Sean McAndrew, Timmy Bittner 600 Micro Sprints: 1. Johnny Smith 2. Timmy Bittner 3. Jeffrey Weaver 4. Sierra Hauck 5. Cody Hauck 6. Ethan Spotts 7. Trevor Teats 8. Mason Peters 9. Dustin Roberts 10. Jeff Gyuina 11. Mitchell Holden 12. Eric Knopp 13. Kyle Knopp 14. Dermont Thompson 15. Tyler Snook 16. Josh Beamer 17. David Beamer Heats: Mason Peters, Johnny Smith 4-Cylinders: 1. Jimmy Moyer 2. Chris Small 3. John Bower 4. Skylar Witchley 5. Maddox Smith 6. Tim Muthler 7. Zach Rill 8. Dylan Hoover 9. Virgil Myer 10. Cody Maines 11. Chris Orwig Jr. 12. Tyler Watson 13. John Baney 14. Blake Snyder 15. Cody Stover 16. Brett Shirk 17. Dylan Craft 18. Larry Bechdel Jr. 19. Shawn Stahl 20. Jonathan Stringfellow 21. Scott Engler 22. Kyle Strouse DNS Mike Haggen, Keith Haggen, Brian Strouse Heats: Cody Stover, Jimmy Moyer, Blake Snyder 4 Cylinder Juniors: 1. Devin Kauffman 2. Chloe Smith 3. Caden Kennedy 4. Emily Brouse 4. Chelsie Harris DNS Gavin Bilby

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Bruce Zimmermann from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned INF Ramon Urias to Norfolk. BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP Garrett Whitlock from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned RHP Colten Brewer to Worcester (Triple-A East). HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Enoli Paredes from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Jose Urquidy on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 13. Sent LHP Framber Valdez to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Noe Ramirez for assignment. Added RHP Hunter Strickland to the active roster. NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Aaron Hicks on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 13. Selected the contract of OF Ryan LaMarre from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East) and signed him to a one-year contract. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated C Francisco Mejia from the 10-day IL. Designated C Kevan Smith for assignment. Acquired 1B Wyatt Mathisen from Arizona for cash considerations. Signed LHP Adam Conley to a minor league contract and assigned him to Durham (Triple-A East). Optioned 1B Wyatt Mathisen to Durham. National League CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Alec Mills on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Tommy Nance from Iowa (Triple-A East). CINCINNATI REDS — Activated LHP Amir Garrett. COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled LHP Lucas Gilbreath from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed LHP Ben Bowden on the 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired INF Yoshitomo Tsutsugo from Tampa Bay for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Recalled C Keibert Ruiz from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Placed SS Corey Seager on the 10-day IL. MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Luis Madero outright to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Activated 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to Jacksonville. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated OF Alex Dickerson from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF LaMonte Wade Jr. to Sacramento (Triple-A West). WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Stephen Strasburg to Rochester (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. Minor League Baseball Frontier League EQUIPE QUEBEC — Signed INF Brandon Dadson and LHP Nick Horvath. GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Erik Kaiser. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHPs Jake Allen, Max Maarleveld, Cs Nicco Toni, Zak Whalin, 1B Riley Mihalik and C/RHP Colin Butkiewicz. Released RHP Hanley Suero. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Jordan Anderson and LHP Ryan Hennen. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed SS Manuel Blanco. FOOTBALL National Football League BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Joe Giles-Harris to a one-year contract. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Delano Hill and DE Kendall Donnerson. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Chris Lacy. Waived LB Michael Pinckney. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DE Earnest Brown, RB Jake Funk, WR Ben Showronek and LB Chris Garrett. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Kelvin Benjamin and RB Corey Clement. Waived RB Jordan Chunn and TE Nate Wieting.

