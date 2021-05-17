Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 18 16 .529 _ Philadelphia 21 20 .512 ½ Atlanta 19 21 .475 2 Miami 18 22 .450 3 Washington 16 20 .444 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB St. Louis 23 18 .561 _ Milwaukee 21 20 .512 2 Cincinnati 19 19 .500 2½ Chicago 19 20 .487 3 Pittsburgh 17 23 .425 5½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 24 16 .600 _ San Diego 24 17 .585 ½ Los Angeles 22 18 .550 2 Arizona 18 23 .439 6½ Colorado 15 26 .366 9½
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5 Detroit 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 1 Pittsburgh 8, San Francisco 6 Toronto 4, Philadelphia 0 Arizona 11, Washington 4 San Diego 13, St. Louis 3 Cincinnati 6, Colorado 5, 12 innings L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 0
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1 Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1 San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 1 Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8 Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 9 Washington 3, Arizona 0 Cincinnati 7, Colorado 6 Miami 3, L.A. Dodgers 2 San Diego 5, St. Louis 3
Monday’s Games
San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-1) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Lester 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-3), 7:40 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m. Colorado (Gray 4-3) at San Diego (Darvish 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 25 17 .595 _ Toronto 22 17 .564 1½ New York 22 18 .550 2 Tampa Bay 23 19 .548 2 Baltimore 17 23 .425 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 24 15 .615 _ Cleveland 21 17 .553 2½ Kansas City 18 22 .450 6½ Detroit 14 26 .350 10½ Minnesota 13 25 .342 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 25 17 .595 _ Houston 24 17 .585 ½ Seattle 21 20 .512 3½ Los Angeles 17 22 .436 6½ Texas 18 24 .429 7
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5 Minnesota 5, Oakland 4 Boston 9, L.A. Angels 0 Detroit 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2 Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 1 Houston 6, Texas 5 Toronto 4, Philadelphia 0 Seattle 7, Cleveland 3
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1 Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1 Baltimore 10, N.Y. Yankees 6 L.A. Angels 6, Boston 5 Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8 Houston 6, Texas 2 Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3 Oakland 7, Minnesota 6 Seattle 3, Cleveland 2
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-1) at Minnesota (Happ 2-1), 7:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-3), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Hentges 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 9:38 p.m. Detroit (Mize 2-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 8 4 .667 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 7 4 .636 ½ Columbus (Cleveland) 6 5 .545 1½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 6 5 .545 1½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 5 7 .417 3 Louisville (Cincinnati) 3 8 .273 4 Toledo (Detroit) 3 8 .273 4
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 9 3 .750 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 9 3 .750 — Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 7 5 .583 2 Worcester (Boston) 7 5 .583 2 Rochester (Washington) 2 10 .167 7 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 2 10 .167 6
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Gwinnett (Atlanta) 9 3 .750 — Jacksonville (Miami) 8 4 .667 1 Durham (Tampa Bay) 7 5 .583 2 Nashville (Milwaukee) 6 5 .545 2½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 6 6 .500 3 Memphis (St. Louis) 4 8 .333 5 Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 9 .250 6
Saturday’s Games
Worcester 10, Syracuse 5 Lehigh Valley 5, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4 Gwinnett 11, Louisville 1 Buffalo 7, Rochester 3 Durham 14, Jacksonville 3 Charlotte 8, Norfolk 3 Indianapolis 5, Toledo 4 Omaha 4, Columbus 2 Nashvile 4, Memphis 3, 10 innings St. Paul 2, Iowa 1
Sunday’s Games
Gwinnett 5, Louisville 4 Worcester 7, Syracuse 4 Buffalo 2, Rochester 1 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Lehigh Valley 1 Indianapolis 6, Toledo 5 Omaha 8, Columbus 3 Charlotte 13, Norfolk 6 Iowa 8, St. Paul 3 Memphis 4, Nashvile 3 Jacksonville 7, Durham 4
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Double-A East
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 7 5 .583 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 7 5 .583 — Hartford (Colorado) 5 7 .417 2 New Hampshire (Toronto) 5 7 .417 2 Reading (Philadelphia) 2 10 .167 5 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 1 10 .091 5½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 9 2 .818 — Erie (Detroit) 8 4 .667 1 Richmond (San Francisco) 8 4 .667 1 Akron (Cleveland) 7 4 .636 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 7 4 .636 1½ Harrisburg (Washington) 4 8 .333 5
Saturday’s Games
Akron 9, Erie 2 Somerset 5, New Hampshire 3 Harrisburg 6, Richmond 3 Hartford 5, Portland 1 Bowie 7, Reading 5 Altoona 6, Binghamton 5, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Harrisburg 2, Richmond 1 Hartford 5, Portland 3 Binghamton 7, Altoona 3 New Hampshire 6, Somerset 0 Erie 7, Akron 6 Bowie 13, Reading 12, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 8 4 .667 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 6 6 .500 2 Wilmington (Washington) 6 6 .500 2 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 4 7 .364 3½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 4 8 .333 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 9 3 .750 — Rome (Atlanta) 7 5 .583 2 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 7 5 .583 2 Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 6 6 .500 3 Greenville (Boston) 6 6 .500 3 Asheville (Houston) 4 7 .364 4½ Hickory (Texas) 4 8 .333 5
Saturday’s Games
Jersey Shore 11, Wilmington 3 Aberdeen 8, Hudson Valley 1 Greensboro 6, Rome 5, 10 innings Winston-Salem 5, Hickory 2 Greenville 8, Brooklyn 4 Bowling Green 7, Asheville 3, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 6 Rome 3, Greensboro 1 Winston-Salem 2, Hickory 1 Greenville 10, Brooklyn 9 Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 4 Bowling Green 7, Asheville 0
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB z-Philadelphia 49 23 .681 — x-Brooklyn 48 24 .667 1 x-New York 41 31 .569 8 Boston 36 36 .500 13 Toronto 27 45 .375 22
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB y-Atlanta 41 31 .569 — x-Miami 40 32 .556 1 Washington 34 38 .472 7 Charlotte 33 39 .458 8 Orlando 21 51 .292 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB y-Milwaukee 46 25 .648 — Indiana 34 38 .472 12½ Chicago 30 41 .423 16 Cleveland 22 50 .306 24½ Detroit 20 52 .278 26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB y-Dallas 42 29 .592 — Memphis 38 34 .528 4½ San Antonio 33 39 .458 9½ New Orleans 31 40 .437 11 Houston 17 55 .236 25½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB z-Utah 52 20 .722 — x-Denver 47 25 .653 5 x-Portland 42 30 .583 10 Minnesota 22 49 .310 29½ Oklahoma City 22 50 .306 30
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB y-Phoenix 51 21 .708 — x-L.A. Clippers 47 25 .653 4 L.A. Lakers 41 30 .577 9½ Golden State 39 33 .542 12 Sacramento 31 41 .431 20 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Saturday’s Games
Brooklyn 105, Chicago 91 New York 118, Charlotte 109, OT L.A. Lakers 122, Indiana 115 Phoenix 140, San Antonio 103 Boston 124, Minnesota 108 Milwaukee 122, Miami 108
Sunday’s Games
Indiana 125, Toronto 113 New York 96, Boston 92 Washington 115, Charlotte 110 Phoenix 123, San Antonio 121 Golden State 113, Memphis 101 Brooklyn 123, Cleveland 109 Atlanta 124, Houston 95 Philadelphia 128, Orlando 117 Miami 120, Detroit 107 Oklahoma City 117, L.A. Clippers 112 Chicago 118, Milwaukee 112 L.A. Lakers 110, New Orleans 98 Minnesota 136, Dallas 121 Portland 132, Denver 116 Utah 121, Sacramento 99
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled. Tuesday’s Games Charlotte at Indiana, 6:30 p.m. Washington at Boston, 9 p.m. Wednesday’s Games San Antonio at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLPctGB New York 2 0 1.000 — Connecticut 2 0 1.000 — Chicago 1 0 1.000 ½ Washington 0 1 .000 1½ Atlanta 0 1 .000 1½ Indiana 0 2 .000 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WL Pct GB Dallas 1 0 1.000 — Seattle 1 0 1.000 — Phoenix 1 1 .500 ½ Las Vegas 0 1 .000 1 Minnesota 0 1 .000 1 Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
Saturday’s Games
Chicago 70, Washington 56 Seattle 97, Las Vegas 83
Sunday’s Games
New York 73, Indiana 65 Connecticut 86, Phoenix 78
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Washington, 8 p.m. Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoff glance
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Carolina vs. Nashville
Monday, May 17: Nashville at Carolina, 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 19: Nashville at Carolina, 8 p.m. Friday, May 21: Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Carolina at Nashville, TBA x-Tuesday, May 25: Nashville at Carolina, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Carolina at Nashville, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: Nashville at Carolina, TBA
Tampa Bay 1, Florida 0
Sunday, May 16: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4 Tuesday, May 18: Tampa Bay at Florida, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20: Florida at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Florida at Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m. x-Monday, May 24: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Florida at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA
Washington 1, Boston 0
Saturday, May 15: Washington 3, Boston 2, OT Monday, May 17: Boston at Washington, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19: Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21: Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m. x-Sunday, May 23: Boston at Washington, TBA x-Tuesday, May 25: Washington at Boston, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Boston at Washington, TBA
N.Y. Islanders 1, Pittsburgh 0
Sunday, May 16: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT Tuesday, May 18: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m. x-Monday, May 24: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, May 28: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA
Toronto vs. Montreal
Thursday, May 20: Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. Monday, May 24: Toronto at Montreal, TBA Tuesday, May 25: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Montreal at Toronto, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Monday, May 31: Montreal at Toronto, TBA
Edmonton vs. Winnipeg
Wednesday, May 19: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Friday, May 21: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA Monday, May 24: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA x-Sunday, May 30: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA
Minnesota 1, Vegas 0
Sunday, May 16: Minnesota 1, Vegas 0, OT Tuesday, May 18: Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m. Thursday, May 20: Vegas at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. x-Monday, May 24: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Vegas at Minnesota, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA
Colorado vs. St. Louis
Monday, May 17: St. Louis at Colorado, 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 19: St. Louis at Colorado, 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 21: Colorado at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Colorado at St. Louis, TBA x-Tuesday, May 25: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Colorado at St. Louis, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 25 15 6 2 2 34 78 60 Hartford 24 14 9 1 0 29 82 74 Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 35 23 8 3 1 50 113 85 Manitoba 36 18 13 3 2 41 109 102 Belleville 33 17 15 1 0 35 93 101 Toronto 31 14 15 0 2 30 96 106 Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 33 21 9 1 2 45 132 94 Iowa 34 17 13 4 0 38 107 113 Texas 38 17 18 3 0 37 117 124 Grand Rapids 32 16 12 3 1 36 96 97 Cleveland 29 16 10 1 2 35 101 86 Rockford 32 12 19 1 0 25 89 115
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 33 24 7 2 0 50 110 77 Lehigh Valley 31 18 7 4 2 42 95 91 Syracuse 32 19 10 3 0 41 120 93 Utica 28 16 11 0 1 33 89 88 WB/Scranton 32 13 13 4 2 32 92 107 Rochester 29 11 15 2 1 25 89 116 Binghamton 34 7 20 5 2 21 88 126
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 44 26 17 1 0 53 153 142 Henderson 39 25 13 0 1 51 125 102 Bakersfield 39 24 14 0 1 49 129 104 Ontario 40 17 19 4 0 38 136 149 San Jose 36 15 15 4 2 36 105 127 Colorado 34 15 15 3 1 34 101 104 Tucson 36 13 20 3 0 29 103 126 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Saturday’s Games Hershey 3, Binghamton 2 Toronto 3, Laval 2 Bakersfield 3, Henderson 2 Belleville 3, Manitoba 2 Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 1 Texas 3, Iowa 2 Syracuse 5, Rochester 3 WB/Scranton 2, Lehigh Valley 1 Chicago 3, Rockford 1 San Diego 3, Colorado 2 Sunday’s Games Hershey 5, WB/Scranton 2 Binghamton 4, Lehigh Valley 3 Belleville 6, Manitoba 1 Ontario 9, Tucson 4 Rochester 2, Utica 1 Bakersfield 4, Henderson 3 Monday’s Games No games scheduled Tuesday’s Games No games scheduled Wednesday’s Games No games scheduled
Golf
PGA Tour
AT&T Byron Nelson Scores
Sunday at TPC Craig Ranch
McKinney, Texas Purse: $8.1 million Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72 2,989 FedExCup Points Available Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses Final Round K.H. Lee (500), $1,458,000 65-65-67-66_263 Sam Burns (300), $882,900 65-62-69-70_266 Daniel Berger (134), $395,381 69-67-67-64_267 Patton Kizzire (134), $395,381 69-64-71-63_267 Charl Schwartzel (134), $395,381 65-68-66-68_267 Scott Stallings (134), $395,381 67-71-63-66_267 Joseph Bramlett (88), $263,250 64-70-67-68_269 Troy Merritt (88), $263,250 68-70-66-65_269 Seamus Power (73), $212,625 65-68-67-70_270 Doc Redman (73), $212,625 64-67-69-70_270 Jordan Spieth (73), $212,625 63-70-66-71_270 Jhonattan Vegas (73), $212,625 65-72-66-67_270 Bronson Burgoon (56), $153,900 68-66-67-70_271 Luke Donald (56), $153,900 65-73-66-67_271 Harris English (56), $153,900 70-68-63-70_271 Satoshi Kodaira (56), $153,900 67-71-66-67_271 Matt Kuchar (48), $119,475 67-66-66-73_272 Hank Lebioda (48), $119,475 67-67-70-68_272 Brandt Snedeker (48), $119,475 66-68-68-70_272 Will Zalatoris, $119,475 70-68-67-67_272 Rafa Cabrera Bello (39), $84,969 64-71-66-72_273 Marc Leishman (39), $84,969 66-69-68-70_273 Alex Noren (39), $84,969 65-64-70-74_273 Carlos Ortiz (39), $84,969 67-66-70-70_273 Lee Westwood (39), $84,969 71-64-70-68_273 Ryan Armour (29), $56,700 70-66-68-70_274 Wesley Bryan (29), $56,700 67-71-67-69_274 Ben Martin (29), $56,700 65-69-67-73_274 Keith Mitchell (29), $56,700 67-71-70-66_274 Rob Oppenheim (29), $56,700 68-69-68-69_274 Rory Sabbatini (29), $56,700 67-71-68-68_274 Sepp Straka (29), $56,700 68-67-69-70_274 Vincent Whaley (29), $56,700 69-65-71-69_274 Scott Brown (20), $42,201 66-71-66-72_275 Mark Hubbard (20), $42,201 65-71-68-71_275 Jon Rahm (20), $42,201 68-69-68-70_275 Adam Schenk (20), $42,201 66-70-66-73_275 Roger Sloan (20), $42,201 66-68-69-72_275 Wyndham Clark (14), $31,185 66-68-69-73_276 Talor Gooch (14), $31,185 69-69-67-71_276 Russell Knox (14), $31,185 69-67-70-70_276 Hideki Matsuyama (14), $31,185 68-70-68-70_276 Sean O’Hair (14), $31,185 67-69-71-69_276 Pat Perez (14), $31,185 70-67-69-70_276 Brian Stuard (14), $31,185 69-69-67-71_276 Johnson Wagner (14), $31,185 67-71-67-71_276 Brice Garnett (8), $20,959 68-69-73-67_277 Michael Gligic (8), $20,959 65-72-72-68_277 Sung Kang (8), $20,959 67-69-72-69_277 Nelson Ledesma (8), $20,959 68-68-73-68_277 Ryan Palmer (8), $20,959 67-69-66-75_277 Patrick Rodgers (8), $20,959 71-66-69-71_277 Scottie Scheffler (8), $20,959 67-70-68-72_277 J.J. Spaun (8), $20,959 63-69-72-73_277 Cameron Champ (6), $18,630 72-66-71-69_278 Bryson DeChambeau (6), $18,630 69-68-72-69_278 Charles Howell III (6), $18,630 65-70-72-71_278 Si Woo Kim (6), $18,630 66-70-70-72_278 Sebastián Muñoz (6), $18,630 66-68-73-71_278 Aaron Wise (6), $18,630 64-72-71-71_278 Mark Anderson (5), $17,820 68-69-71-71_279 Martin Laird (5), $17,820 72-66-71-70_279 Luke List (5), $17,820 68-69-72-70_279 Wes Roach (5), $17,820 68-70-71-70_279 Michael Gellerman (4), $17,415 67-71-73-69_280 Bo Hoag (4), $17,253 66-71-72-72_281 Michael Kim (4), $17,091 69-67-71-75_282 Dylan Meyer, $16,848 66-72-71-74_283 Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $16,848 66-68-73-76_283 Cameron Percy (3), $16,605 68-70-76-71_285 Austin Cook (3), $16,362 68-68-75-76_287 D.J. Trahan (3), $16,362 69-69-73-76_287
Auto racing
Seinsgrove Speedway
Saturday results
Super Late Models – 31 Entries 46-Lap A-Main: 1) 66C Matt Cosner 2) 111 Max Blair 3) 1 Gene Knaub 4) 2Y Andrew Yoder 5) 22 Brett Scahdel 6) 15 Scott Flickinger 7) 10 Dave Stamm 8) 48 Colton Flinner 9) 2J Jeff Rine 10) 0 Rick Eckert 11) 33K Kyle Knapp 12) 11 Jason Schmidt 13) 76 Andy Haus 14) 27 Jim Yoder 15) 2 Dan Stone 16) 17 Nick Dickson 17) 3 Tim Wilson 18) 24 Dylan Yoder 19) 121 Larry Neiderer 20) 06 Mike Lupfer 21) 9 Hayes Mattern 22) 4S Danny Snyder 23) 14 Tyler Horst 24) 14Z Dave Brouse 25) 63 Nathan Long 26) 61 Ken Trevitz Heat Winners: Max Blair, Mike Lupfer, Colton Flinner, Jeff Rine B-Main: Danny Snyder Time Trials – 1) 66C Matt Cosner 18.960 2) 22 Brett Schadel 18.973 3) 2 Dan Stone 19.060 4) 9 Hayes Mattern 19.062 5) 111 Max Blair 19.157 6) 06 Mike Lupfer 19.215 7) 48 Colton Flinner 19.317 8) 2J Jeff Rine 19.370 9) 0 Rick Eckert 19.390 10) 33K Kyle Knapp 19.510 11) 24 Dylan Yoder 19.520 12) 171 Jim Bernheisel 19.658 13) 1 Gene Knaub 19.677 14) 2Y Andrew Yoder 19.682 15) 27 Jim Yoder 19.750 16) 17 Nick Dickson 19.79 17) 14 Tyler Horst 19.829 18) 76 Andy Haus 19.976 19) 3 Tim Wilson 20.019 20) 11 Jason Schmidt 20.093 21) 121 Larry Neiderer 20.271 22) 4S Danny Snyder 20.526 23) 14Z Dave Brouse 20.557 24) 15 Scott Flickinger 20.578 25) 112 Brandon Little 20.670 26) 10 Dave Stamm 20.731 27) 63 Nathan Long 21.080 28) 61 Ken Trevitz 21.241 29) 98 Zach Kauffman 22.262 30) 59 Chad Julius DNT 31) 2T Kyle Lee DNT Limited Late Models – 26 Entries 20-Lap A-Main: 1) 33K Devin Hart 2) 2Y Andrew Yoder 3) 23 Todd Snook 4) 24 Daulton Bigler 5) 116 Travis Mease 6) 93 Steve Todorow 7) 11T JR Toner 8) 97 Devin Frey 9) 44 Danny Snyder 10) 22 Casey Steinhoff 11) 92 Shaun Lawton 12) 08 Zach Kauffman 13) 00 Harold Ranck 14) 28Z Ryan Zook 15) 32 Ethan Beasom 16) 27 Cayden Ranck 17) 89 John Schoch 18) 115 Troy Miller 19) 7K Kenny Yoder 20) 12K Jared Fulkroad 21) 115S Shaun Miller 22) 56R Chaz Buchinsky 23) 99 Kyle Bachman 24) 7 Jason Davis 25) 2 Dan Zechman 26) 49 Zach Fedorchik Heat Winners: Travis Mease, Devin Frey, Daulton Bigler Roadrunners – 16 Entries 12-Lap A-Main: 1) 7 Jake Jones 2) 25 Nate Romig 3) 1 Smith Cope 4) 2 Adam Campbell 5) 992 Terry Kramer 6) 8K Jeremy Kline 7) 33 Curtis Lawton 8) 12 Tom Underwood 9) 14 Matt Ney 10) 60 Jimmy Kessler 11) 37 Ed Besancon 12) 28 Miranda Minium 13) 11 Keith Bissinger 14) 60K Keegan Strawser 15) 12K Corey Kepner 16) 81 Tom Beers Heat Winners: Jake Jones, Nate Romig
Penns Creek Raceway
Saturday results
CAGED SPORTSMAN: 1. Caden Hoover ADULT CAGED: 1. Miles Burd 2. Frank Drumm 3. Andrew Renard BEGINNERS: 1. Ava Kline 2. Tommy Thompson 3. Carter Petrowski KID KARTS: 1. Blake Heverly JR. CAGED: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Kalyna Kepner 3. Neveah Suhr ANIMAL 375: 1. Junior Romig 2. Trent Kerstetter 3. Colby Walter ROOKIE 2: 1. Garrison Zook 2. Jaxtyn Thomas 3. Zackary Gerber PREDATOR 410: 1. Tommy Barnes 2. Todd Bender 3. Tyler Koppenhaver JR. PREDATOR: 1. Brock Hammaker 2. Lathan Good 3. Jaylin Brown ROOKIE 2 CAGED: 1. Jaxtyn Thomas 2. Dreden Berkheimer 3. Dawson Zimmerman CLONE 340: 1. Trent Kerstetter 2. David Graybill III 3. Dylan Starr CAGED CLONE RED: 1. Alora Bingaman 2. Cash Leiby 3. Elias Kennedy FLAT 350: 1. Zach Nace 2. Bob Nace 3. Brandon Nace JR. RESTRICTED: 1. Eli Dearment 2. Chase Hendricks 3. Bradley Wagner PREDATOR 375: 1. Zane Snyder 2. Junior Romig 3. Tommy Barnes WINGED OUTLAWS: 1. Dustin Prettyleaf 2. David Steele 3. Cody Zimmerman CLONE 375: 1. Colby Walter 2. Chris Trawitz 3. Eric Boozel EXTRA HEAVIES: 1. Aaron Mitzel 2. Nick Steffen 3. Austin Englehart DIVAS: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Nicole Musser 3. Delaine Linn ROOKIE 1 CAGED: 1. Maddyson Musser RUN WHAT YA BRUNG: 1. David Graybill III 2. Nate Kochenderfer 3. Chris Frank ROOKIE 1: 1. Tommy Thompson 2. Logan Werner
Clinton County Speedway
Saturday results
