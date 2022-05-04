Valentine receives award
INDIANA, Pa. — An Indiana University of Pennsylvania student recently received an award as part of the IUP’s Research Appreciation Week, as a participant in the Scholars Forum.
Mashayla Valentine, a business marketing major from Mifflinburg, won Eberly College of Business dean’s award for her research poster, “TheBiziApp.”
Valentin, daughter of Andrea and Ivan Valentine, Mifflinburg, is a 2018 graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School. She is a member of the IUP Field Hockey team and volunteered at the community Family Fun Fest.
Dr. Steven Osborne, faculty member in the Eberly College, served as the research project mentor.
Research Appreciation Week spotlights the spirit of innovation and collaboration shared by all disciplines and recognizes the contributions that IUP original research and scholarship make to this region and to the world.
Lycoming College surpasses donor goal
WILLIAMSPORT— The Lycoming College Days of Giving event saw 1,238 donors contribute $372,172 in 48 hours.
Donors could support a variety of university funds.
The department of Film and Video Arts won budget-enhancing dollars through the academic department challenge. A music challenge unlocked additional dollars for equipment and instruments for the new music building that will open this coming fall.
Members of the College’s Alumni Council for Fraternity and Sorority Life collectively sponsored a portion of the prize money for a Greek Life challenge, intended to defray the cost of membership dues for current students. The Outdoor Leadership and Education challenge unlocked the purchase of excursion backpacks, and GOLD (graduate of the last decade) alumni had their gifts matched dollar for dollar.
In anticipation of the athletics challenge, Dallas Krapf of the Class of 1969 and Ron “Buddy” Knoebel of the Class of 1965 provided leadership commitments in support of the team prizes to support Lycoming’s student-athletes and programs. Challenge winners resulted in additional funds for men’s lacrosse, women’s cross country, men’s basketball, and wrestling.
