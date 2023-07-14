Actor Nancy Olson is 95. Former football player and actor Rosey Grier is 91. Actor Vincent Pastore is 77. Music company executive Tommy Mottola is 75. Rock musician Chris Cross (Ultravox) is 71. Actor Jerry Houser is 71. Actor-director Eric Laneuville is 71. Actor Stan Shaw is 71. Movie producer Scott Rudin is 65. Singer-guitarist Kyle Gass is 63. Actor Jane Lynch is 63. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 62. Actor Matthew Fox is 57. Rock musician Ellen Reid (Crash Test Dummies) is 57. Rock singer-musician Tanya Donelly is 57. Former child actor Missy Gold is 53. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Ross Rebagliati is 52. R&B singer Tameka Cottle (Xscape) is 48. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 48. Hip-hop musician “taboo” (Black Eyed Peas) is 48. Actor Scott Porter is 44. Actor/writer/producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge is 38. Rock singer Dan Smith (Bastille) is 37. Actor Sara Canning (TV: “The Vampire Diaries”) is 36. Rock singer Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons) is 36.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Today in History: July 14, Billy the Kid shot and killed by Pat Garrett
- Today in history
- Racing on TV
- NASCAR point standings
- Celebrity birthdays
- Perrego scores Big Diamond win
- The gunman who killed 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue is found eligible for the death penalty
- Georgia athletics, Jalen Carter sued by passenger in fatal crash of Bulldogs player and staffer
Most Popular
Articles
- Calling it a career
- An ambassador for extreme athletes
- Taking a step back in time
- 'Milton was his livelihood'
- Lewisburg Juniors bounce back to claim D-13 championship
- Harvest time approaching fast
- Area athletes land on PHSSBCA All-State Team
- Life along the Susquehanna focus of documentary
- Health care in crisis?
- Robert W. Ferguson
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.