Monday, Dec. 19
Boys basketball
Dallas at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Lewisburg at Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Boys basketball
Milton at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Lewisburg at Milton, 7 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Benton at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Coed swimming
Milton, Jersey Shore at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.
Coed bowling
Milton at Mifflin County, 3 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Boys basketball
Lewisburg at St. John Neumann, 7:30 p.m.
East Juniata at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Mifflinburg at Danville, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Boys basketball
Milton at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Line Mountain at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Midd-West at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Milton, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23
Boys basketball
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Montoursville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at Rutgers, 5 p.m.
