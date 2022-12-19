Monday, Dec. 19

Boys basketball

Dallas at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Lewisburg at Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Boys basketball

Milton at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Lewisburg at Milton, 7 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Benton at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Coed swimming

Milton, Jersey Shore at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.

Coed bowling

Milton at Mifflin County, 3 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Bucknell at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Boys basketball

Lewisburg at St. John Neumann, 7:30 p.m.

East Juniata at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Mifflinburg at Danville, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Boys basketball

Milton at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Line Mountain at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Midd-West at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Milton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23

Boys basketball

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Montoursville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

