Green campus initiative film series
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University will screen three movies as part of a Green Campus Initiative Film series.
Each will be shown in the McCormick Center for Human Services, room 1303. They are open to the public with no admission charged. Contact Tim Pelton at tpelton@bloomu.edu for more information.
• “Seed to Seed,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. A documentary which explores challenges faced by both large and small-scale farmers as climate change continues.
• “Into the Canyon,” Thursday, Oct. 28. Photographer and writer hike the entire length of the Grand Canyon.
• “The Messenger,” Tuesday, Nov. 9. Uncertain fate for birds could mirror future for humans.
A mask is required in all Bloomsburg University buildings.
