WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — State Police at Milton on Monday released additional details regarding the woman's body found over the weekend just off I-80 in West Buffalo Township, Union County.
The unidentified woman was found at 6:55 a.m. Sunday at the off-ramp at mile marker 199. The body was laying on the shoulder of the off-ramp and the woman was wearing blue maternity jeans, a purple shirt and black leather jacket. She was not wearing shoes or socks. Troopers said the woman is white, possibly of Asian or Native American descent, with brown hair. She appeared to be in her 20s to 40s, approximately 5-feet, 2-inches to 5-feet, 6-inches in height and approximately 120-140 pounds.
Troopers said it is believed the woman traveled Feb. 4-6 through the states of Indiana and Wisconsin.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Tyler Watson or Cpl. Adrian Bordner at State Police at Milton, 570-524-2662.
