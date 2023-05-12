1937: Britain’s King George VI was crowned at Westminster Abbey.
1943: The Axis forces in North Africa surrendered during World War II.
1999: Russian President Boris Yeltsin dismissed Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov and named Interior Minister Sergei Stepashin as his successor.
