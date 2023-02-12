4-H announces State Council

UNIVERSITY PARK — More than 280 Pennsylvania 4-H youth gathered to network and enhance their leadership skills during the 2023 Pennsylvania 4-H State Leadership Conference, held Feb. 3-5 at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center in State College.
In addition to hosting leadership-oriented workshops and recognizing Pennsylvania 4-H state-level award winners, the conference unveiled the new Pennsylvania 4-H State Council team.
The council is a premier group of young people selected from around the state as the official spokespeople for the Pennsylvania 4-H program. Throughout the next year of their term, these individuals will represent the program at industry gatherings, plan state-level events, and attend 4-H activities and meetings across the commonwealth.
Council members are:
Garrett Franck, Union County, communications committeeFranck is a junior at Mifflinburg Area High School. An officer in the Good Time 4-H Club, he participates in leathercraft, archery, public speaking, expressive arts, wildlife and forestry, animal science, kitchen fun with physics, and fun with kitchen chemistry. He also competes in air rifle and air pistol with the Buffalo Valley Sharpshooters.
As a member of the Big Dreamers 4-H Club, he works with market steer, market swine and dairy beef. Franck serves on the Union County Teen Council.
“One of the skills that 4-H has taught me is public speaking,” Franck said. “This has brought me out of my comfort zone but opened so many doors for me. While I have more to learn, I am more confident in my ability to talk in front of groups of people and get my point across. It has made me knock on doors and give presentations on topics I feel strongly about to local and state government officials as well as do research to make sure my facts are correct.”
Franck plans to attend Penn State and obtain a degree in accounting, with a minor in risk management.
“Within my county 4-H program, my plan is to start a wildlife and forestry club to prepare members at a younger age to appreciate nature and to encourage them to study for the state and national contests,” he said.
Franck is the son of Joshua and Barbara Franck of Mifflinburg.
Kera Bentz, of Juniata County, secretaryBentz is a homeschooled senior. She is involved in many 4-H clubs, including a cake decorating club, a seeing eye puppy club, and Big Dreamers Livestock Club in which she participates in dairy, dairy beef, rabbit and goat projects. Bentz also serves on county council. Other projects include archery, expressive art, gardening, sewing, theater arts, photography, cooking and baking, and hiking and the outdoors.
Bentz is the daughter of Karen and Steve Bentz of Richfield.
Colby Carreon, Lawrence County, presidentCarreon is a senior at Blackhawk High School. He participates in the Lawrence County Baby Beef Club with market steer projects.
He is the son of Mike and Kelly Carreon of Enon Valley.
Avah Burke, Clarion County, events committeeBurke is a senior at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School. A member of the Venango County Wild Hogs Club, Burke’s projects include beef and swine. She also serves on the Venango County Teen Council and the Clarion County Teen Council.
She plans to attend Penn State and major in animal science and business. She also hopes to own a small hobby farm and raise and sell show stock. Burke is the daughter of John and Stacy Burke of Emlenton.
