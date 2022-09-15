Thursday, Sept. 15

Boys soccer

Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.

Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Milton at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Milton, 7 p.m.

Boys/girls golf

Lewisburg at Shamokin (at Indian Hills G.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Montgomery (at White Deer G.C.), 2 p.m.

Milton at Williamsport (at Williamsport C.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.

Hughesville at Milton, 4 p.m.

Milton at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16

High school football

Lewisburg at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.

Central Mountain at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Milton at Mount Carmel, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Hughesville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Field hockey

East Juniata at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.

Central Columbia at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.

Boys soccer

Hughesville at Milton, 11 a.m.

Girls soccer

Danville at Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.

Warrior Run at Central Mountain, 11 a.m.

Boys/girls cross country

Warrior Run at Ben Bloser Invitational (at Big Spring H.S.), TBA

College football

Penn State at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Central Michigan, 1 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19

Girls soccer

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.

Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Loyalsock at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Hughesville at Milton, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Muncy, 4:30 p.m.

