Friday, Feb. 24
• Leap into Science, 1 to 2 p.m., Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton. For children ages 3 to 5.
• DIY Bird Feeder, 2 to 4 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. For children ages 4 to 10. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Drive-thru fish fry, 4 to 6 p.m., Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton. 570-490-1626.
• Take-out fish dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton. ($)
Saturday, Feb. 25• Reading with Maverick, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• Maple sugaring open house, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Montour Preserve, Washingtonville.
• Union County Democratic Committee petition-signing event, 1 to 3 p.m., Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg.
• Mentored youth small game hunt, 3 p.m., Sweet Arrow Lake County Park Clubhouse, Pine Grove. www.sweetarrowlakepark.com/Events---Programs.html. ($)
• Haddock fish dinner, 3 to 7 p.m., Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, 5848 Broadway Road, Danville. 570-437-2178. (R)
Sunday, Feb. 26• North Montour Sportsmen’s Association Hunter’s Clay Shoot, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 76 Sportsmans Road, Danville. Near Montour Preserve. 570-916-8610.
• Gun Bingo, doors open at noon, games start at 2, D&S Event Center, 975 Carpenter Road, Milton. Benefits The Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lewisburg Lodge. www.iooflewisburg.org. (R)
• Snow Fest, noon to 4 p.m., R.B. Winter State Park, Mifflinburg.
Monday, Feb. 27• Switch Sports Tournament, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. For teens and tweens. 570-066-0831. (R)
• Kid’s Tech Night, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Master Gardeners: Seed to Sap, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172.
• Empty Arms support group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. 570-522-2378. (R)
Tuesday, Feb. 28• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton.
Wednesday, March 1• Evening meal and prayer service, 6 p.m., Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13675 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont.
• Bariatric support group, 6 to 7 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Featuring a food label workshop.
Thursday, March 2• Novel Thoughts Book Club, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Dr. Seuss Party, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172.
• “Guys and Dolls,” 7 p.m., Lewisburg Area High School auditorium, Lewisburg. ($)
