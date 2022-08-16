Actor Ann Blyth is 94. Actor Gary Clarke is 89. Actor Julie Newmar is 89. Actor-singer Ketty Lester is 88. Actor John Standing is 88. Actor Anita Gillette is 86. Movie director Bruce Beresford is 82. Actor Bob Balaban is 77. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 77. Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 76. Rock singer-musician Joey Spampinato is 74. Actor Marshall Manesh is 72. Actor Reginald VelJohnson is 70. Former TV host Kathie Lee Gifford is 69. R&B singer J.T. Taylor is 69. Movie director James Cameron is 68. Actor Jeff Perry is 67. Rock musician Tim Farriss (INXS) is 65. Actor Laura Innes is 65. Singer Madonna is 64. Actor Angela Bassett is 64. Actor Timothy Hutton is 62. Actor Steve Carell is 60. Former tennis player Jimmy Arias is 58. Actor-singer Donovan Leitch is 55. Actor Andy Milder is 54. Actor Seth Peterson is 52. Country singer Emily Strayer (The Chicks) is 50. Actor George Stults is 47. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 42. Actor Cam Gigandet is 40. Actor Agnes Bruckner is 37. Singer-musician Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes) is 37. Actor Cristin Milioti is 37. San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish is 36. Actor Shawn Pyfrom is 36. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 36. Actor Okieriete Onaodowan is 35. Country singer Dan Smyers (Dan & Shay) is 35. NHL goalie Carey Price is 35. Actor Kevin G. Schmidt is 34. Actor Rumer Willis is 34. Actor Parker Young is 34. Rapper Young Thug is 31. Actor Cameron Monaghan is 29. U.S. Olympic swimming gold-medalist Caeleb Dressel is 26. Singer-pianist Greyson Chance is 25.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Ferreira and Dallas host the Philadelphia Union
- PA Lottery
- Today in history
- Celebrity birthdays
- Law and order
- Williamsport, with new coach in the fold, looking to build off of .500 season
- Syndergaard sharp, Sosa drives in 3, Phillies beat Reds 4-3
- Milton football back at Alumni Field, and ready to make return trip to playoffs
Most Popular
Articles
- Milton man killed in motorcycle crash
- Suspect charged, 2 dead, 17 injured in Berwick/Nescopeck incident
- Cabin completion celebrated
- Marching to the beat
- James W. Guyer
- Landmark restaurant to serve last meal
- Catching up with area collegians: Women's track and field
- Marlin K. Troutman
- Arraignment scheduled for homicide suspects
- Board approves revised officer agreement
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.