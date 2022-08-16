In 1948, baseball legend Babe Ruth died in New York at age 53.
In 1977, Elvis Presley died at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, at age 42.
In 2020, California’s Death Valley recorded a temperature of 130 degrees amid a blistering heat wave, the third-highest temperature ever measured.
