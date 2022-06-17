Racing on TV
Series: SRX
Track: Five Flags Speedway (1/2-mile short track)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 8 p.m., CBS
--
Series: ARCA
Race: Zinsser SmartCoat 200
Track: Berlin Raceway (7/16th-miles short track)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 8 p.m., MavTV
--
Series: NASCAR Truck
Track: Knoxville Raceway (1/2-mile dirt track)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 9 p.m., FS1
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Canadian Grand Prix
Track: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve (road course, 2.71 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m., ESPN
