SUNBURY — A partnership of rabbittransit and local Area Agency on Aging offices, works to further support transportation for seniors to COVID-19 vaccine sites.
“Our partnership with the local AAA for senior transportation is incredibly valuable in our mission of mobility on a daily basis,” said Richard Farr, rabbittransit executive director. “The importance of the partnership is further emphasized when it comes to battling the pandemic. One clear path forward is getting people vaccinated and that is what we are working on collectively,”
As the COVID vaccine continues to become more available, rabbittransit, along with its partners, are dedicated to ensuring that transportation is not a barrier in getting vaccinated and is ready to assist the community with transportation to reach their vaccine appointments.
“We know the senior population is at the greatest risk as it relates to poor health outcomes for those who contract the COVID-19 virus,” said Columbia Montour Aging Office Director Kathleen Lynn. “It is our aim to ensure all the seniors in our community who want a vaccine can get a ride if it is needed.”
More than 450 trips to vaccine locations have resulted from the work to provide shared ride services for area residents at no charge. Advance reservations are required. Residents should call rabbittransit no later than noon the business day prior to their appointment. rabbittransit staff will assist individuals in the reservation process.
Partners in senior transportation include, Adams County Office for Aging, Inc., Columbia Montour Aging Office, Cumberland County Aging Office, Franklin County Area Agency on Aging, Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging, Perry County Area Agency on Aging, Union-Snyder Agency on Aging and the York County Area Agency on Aging
Any member of the community who needs transportation to a vaccine site should call rabbittransit. When scheduling a shared ride trip to a vaccination site, riders must have a confirmed COVID-19 appointment at the location they are requesting transportation. Contact the rabbittransit Call Center at 800-632-9063 for transportation to a vaccine site.
