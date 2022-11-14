Tuesday, Nov. 15
Boys soccer
PIAA Class 2A Semifinal
at North Schuylkill H.S.
Lewisburg vs. Northwestern Lehigh, 6 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at Saint Peter’s, TBA
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Women’s basketball
Fairleigh Dickinson at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
College football
Penn State at Rutgers, TBA
Marist at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.
