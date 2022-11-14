Tuesday, Nov. 15

Boys soccer

PIAA Class 2A Semifinal

at North Schuylkill H.S.

Lewisburg vs. Northwestern Lehigh, 6 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at Saint Peter’s, TBA

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Women’s basketball

Fairleigh Dickinson at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

College football

Penn State at Rutgers, TBA

Marist at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.

