TURBOTVILLE — Support for the victims of a fatal crash swept across the Central Susquehanna Valley Friday, as students at numerous school districts wore jerseys in memory of Hunter B. Reynolds.
Reynolds, a fifth-grade student at the Warrior Run Middle School, died Sunday, Feb. 27, as the result of injuries sustained in a Perry County automobile crash. The 11 year old was an athlete and avid fan of University of Alabama sports.
A multitude of businesses from across the region held fundraisers Friday to benefit the Hunter Beck Reynolds Memorial Fund. Proceeds from the fund will be used to help the Reynolds family with expenses related to his loss. The remaining money will go toward a scholarship being created in his name.
Donations to the fund can be sent to Turbotville National Bank, P.O. Box 37, Turbotville, PA 17772.
A fundraiser for Reynolds’ grandmother, Darlene Hoffmaster, has also been established as she was injured in the crash which claimed her grandson’s life.
According to information posted on the Darlene’s Unexpected Medical Expense Fund Go Fund Me page, Hoffmaster had emergency surgery Feb. 27 at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill.
The page states Hoffmaster “has had several surgeries so far with more planned in the coming days/weeks/months.”
“Darlene’s road to recovery will certainly be long and the funds raised will be used to help offset any costs that might arise,” the page states.
Hoffmaster is noted to have a love for Bason Coffee.
“She enjoys her semi-retirement but loves her days working with Bason Coffee at their main store, Happy Mug Drive Thru, or on Wednesday’s at the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market,” the site reads. “There are tip jars at all locations and the owners have generously offered to match any donation.”
Any funds not used for Hoffmaster’s care will be given to the Hunter Beck Reynolds Memorial Fund or ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund, according to the Go Fund Me site.
As of Friday afternoon, $6,730 had been raised toward a $7,500 goal to support Hoffmaster.
A celebration of life service for Reynolds will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, March 7, at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown.
