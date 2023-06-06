In 1939, the first Little League baseball game was played as Lundy Lumber defeated Lycoming Dairy 23-8 in Williamsport
In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on “D-Day” as they began the liberation of German-occupied Western Europe.
In 2018, House Speaker Paul Ryan said there was no evidence that the FBI had planted a “spy” in Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
