NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Ryan Blaney, 241; 2. Chase Elliott, 241; 3. Martin Truex, 222; 4. William Byron, 218; 5. Joey Logano, 215; 6. Ross Chastain, 214; 7. Alex Bowman, 212; 8. Kevin Harvick, 193; 9. Chase Briscoe, 192; 10. Kyle Busch, 191; 11. Aric Almirola, 184; 12. Kyle Larson, 183; 13. Tyler Reddick, 183; 14. Daniel Suarez, 171; 15. Austin Cindric, 170; 16. Austin Dillon, 158.
Xfinity: 1. AJ Allmendinger, 303; 2. Ty Gibbs, 283; 3. Noah Gragson, 283; 4. Josh Berry, 227; 5. Justin Allgaier, 216; 6. Sam Mayer, 201; 7. Brandon Jones, 199; 8. Daniel Hemric, 197; 9. Austin Hill, 193; 10. Ryan Sieg, 191; 11. Riley Herbst, 179; 12. Sheldon Creed, 164.
