MIFFLINBURG – When you think of playoff contending teams this season in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I, many programs come to mind: Lewisburg, Midd-West, Selinsgrove and Williamsport to name a few.
But what about Mifflinburg? Yes, what about the Wildcats?
After finishing last season with just four wins overall (and none in the HAC-I), Mifflinburg could be this year’s sleeper team as veteran head coach Dan Gehers returns every single player from a year ago.
Mifflinburg may not be a playoff contender right now, but don’t underestimate the Wildcats.
“Lewisburg will reload, and Selinsgrove, Midd-West and Williamsport bring back top offensive players in the league, and Danville has a core group of players who have been playing varsity for years,” said Gehers, who will have former player Brandon Linn as an assistant coach this season.
“Mifflinburg’s outlook.... obviously not on anybody’s radar...yet.”
And after having not a single senior on the roster in 2020, Gehers will have nine at his service this year, which will surely help change the team’s fortunes from a season ago.
Leading the way for the Wildcats are three, three-year starters in senior forward Madden Schnure and senior defender Ashton Breed.
Schnure is the team’s top returning scorers with three goals and four assists, while Breed also scored a pair of goals in 2020 for Mifflinburg.
“Schnure will need to produce and get other players involved in the offense,” said Gehers. “Breed, our captain, has a great work ethic and looks to lead this defense back to an expected level here at Mifflinburg, and lower our number of goals given up.”
Also, back for the Wildcats are two-year starters in senior midfielder Daytona Walter, senior midfielder Kellen Beck, senior defender Gabe Greb and senior midfielder Ethan Dreese.
Dreese and Walter both found the back of the net once last season, plus Beck had three assists for Mifflinburg a year ago. In addition, sophomore midfielder Collin Dreese had a goal as well.
Collin Dreese is among four sophomores also returning to the starting lineup for Gehers, and he expects them to be major contributors again this year. The others are defenders Chris Croll and Bryant Groff, plus midfielder Moses Knepp.
“Those four would be considered as young players, but after getting varsity experience last year as freshmen, they should be more confident this year,” said Gehers. “They will be counted on to step into (more prominent) roles (this year).
“Three seniors who didn’t play last year — Sam Deluca (D), Anthony Serrano (F), Izaak Grodotzke (F) – are coming back out for the team and should contribute,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Gehers thinks the HAC-I will be competitive once again, with the teams being more evenly matched due to graduation losses.
“The league will be one of the best around again, maybe not as top-heavy (as in years past), but there will be more equal teams throughout,” he said.
Mifflinburg is scheduled to open the season 5 p.m. Sept. 7 at Shamokin.
Mifflinburg Wildcats
Coach: Dan Gehers, 16th season.
Assistant coach: Brandon Linn (1st season).
Last year’s records: 4-11-1 (0-7-1 HAC-I).
Key losses: None.
Returning starters: Madden Schnure, sr., F; Ashton Breed, sr., D; Daytona Walter, sr., MF; Kellen Beck, sr., MF; Gabe Greb, sr., D; Ethan Dreese, sr., MF; Kanon Keister, jr., GK; Chris, Croll, so., D; Bryant Groff, so., D; Collin Dreese, so., MF; Moses Knepp, so., MF.
Remaining roster: Sam Deluca, sr., D; Anthony Serrano, sr., F; Izaak Grodotzke, sr., F; Gabe Collare, jr., F; Mason Frank, jr., D; Noah Radel, jr., MF; Zachary Reed, jr., D/MF; Diego Herrera, fr., F; James Mabus, fr., D; Cayden Smith, fr., MF; Kaiden Lewis, fr., D.
