Free meal
MILTON — A free meal is served at 6 p.m. each Wednesday at the First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton.
Music and a message are presented after each meal.
Soup and the WordMILTON — The Milton Ministerium will present Soup and the Word at noon Wednesdays, through April 5, at the First Presbyterian Church, Walnut Street, Milton.
Legion serving breakfastMILTON — Breakfasts are served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month at American Legion Post 71, Front Street, Milton.
The breakfast includes two eggs, home fries, toast, coffee or juice, French toast, and a choice of bacon, sausage or ham.
Pierogi saleWATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Guild will hold a pierogi sale March 31 and April 1 at Lingle’s Neighborhood Market.
Sale hours will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, and from 8 a.m. until sold out Saturday, April 1.
To place an advance order, call 570-538-2155.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.