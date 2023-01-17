Martin named to president’s list
EMMITSBURG, Md. — Vanessa Martin, of Mifflinburg, has been named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Mount St. Mary’s University, achieving a 4.0 grade point average.
Steele named to dean’s listCEDARVILLE, Ohio — Lucas Steele, a Montgomery student majoring in management, was named to the fall dean’s list at Cedarville University.
Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Hecker named to dean’s honor listCEDARVILLE, Ohio — Heidi Hecker, a Lewisburg student majoring in social work, was named to the fall dean’s honor list at Cedarville University.
Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Kelly named to dean’s listWESTMINSTER, Md. — Sean Kelly, of Lewisburg, has been recognized for outstanding achievement by being named to the McDaniel College fall dean’s list with highest honors.
Highest honors are earned for a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher.
Penn West announces fall dean’s listCALIFORNIA, Pa. — Pennsylvania Western University has announced its fall semester dean’s list.
The student must earn a minimum semester GPA of 3.40 to be named to the list.
Local students named to the list include:
• Kristi Benfield of Mifflinburg
• Kirsten Hare of Lewisburg
• Bailee Lauver of New Berlin
• Bianca Long of Milton
• Grace Walsh of Lewisburg
Central Penn College announces dean’s listSUMMERDALE — Several local students have been named to the Central Penn College dean’s list for the fall term.
Local students named to the list include:
• Brittany Gummel of Coal Township
• Kaitlyn Jurewicz of Coal Township
• Jalynn Murray of Watsontown
• Kaleisha Wright of New Berlin
Rosevear named to the dean’s listBETHLEHEM — Grace Rosevear, of Lewisburg, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Lehigh University.
Students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses are named to the list.
Zenteno graduates from MarquetteMILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Rachel Zenteno, of Lewisburg, has graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisc. Zenteno earned a Master’s in Business Administration.
Treaster named to dean’s listMANCHESTER, N.H. — Kyle Treaster, of Milton, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall dean’s list.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the list.
SNHU announces president’s listMANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has announced its fall president’s list.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the list.
Local students named to the list include:
• Kiera Robbins of Dewart
• Zakary Welliver of Montgomery
• Alyssa Niten of Milton
• Trent Houtz of New Columbia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.