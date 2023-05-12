Actor Millie Perkins (“Knots Landing”) is 87. Country singer Billy Swan is 81. Actor Linda Dano (“Another World”) is 80. Singer Steve Winwood is 75. Actor Lindsay Crouse is 75. Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 73. Singer Billy Squier is 73. Actor Gabriel Byrne is 73. Blues musician Guy Davis is 71. Country singer Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn is 68. Drummer Eric Singer of Kiss is 65. Actor Ving Rhames is 64. Guitarist Billy Duffy of The Cult is 62. Actor Emilio Estevez is 61. Actor April Grace (“Lost,” ″Joan of Arcadia”) is 61. Actor Vanessa Williams (“Soul Food,” ″Melrose Place”) is 60. TV personality Carla Hall (“The Chew”) is 59. Keyboardist Eddie Kilgallon (Ricochet) is 58. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 57. Actor Scott Schwartz (“A Christmas Story”) is 55. Actor Kim Fields (“Living Single,” ″The Facts of Life”) is 54. Actor Samantha Mathis (TV’s “The Strain”) is 53. Actor Jamie Luner (“Melrose Place,” ″Profiler”) is 52. Actor Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) is 51. Actor Mackenzie Astin (“Scandal,” “The Facts of Life”) is 50. Bassist Matt Mangano of Zac Brown Band is 47. Actor Rebecca Herbst (“General Hospital”) is 46. Actor Malin Akerman (“Trophy Wife”) is 45. Actor Jason Biggs (“Orange Is the New Black,” “American Pie”) is 45. Actor Rami Malik (“Bohemian Rhapsody,” ″Mr. Robot”) is 42. Actor Clare Bowen (“Nashville”) is 39. Actor Emily VanCamp (“Revenge”) is 37. Actor Malcolm David Kelley (“Lost”) is 31. Actor Sullivan Sweeten (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 28.
