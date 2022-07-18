In 1969, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., left a party on Chappaquiddick Island near Martha’s Vineyard with Mary Jo Kopechne, 28. Kennedy’s car later went off a bridge into the water. Kennedy was able to escape, but Kopechne drowned.
In 1984, gunman James Huberty opened fire at a McDonald’s in San Ysidro, California, killing 21 people before being shot dead by police.
