Actor-turned-politician Glenda Jackson is 87. Guitarist Sonny Curtis of Buddy Holly and The Crickets is 86. Producer-director James L. Brooks is 86. Singer Tommy Roe is 81. Singer-guitarist Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield, Poco) is 79. Actor Candice Bergen is 77. Singer Clint Holmes is 77. Actor Anthony Higgins (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 76. Musician Billy Joel is 74. Bassist Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick is 73. Actor Alley Mills (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Wonder Years”) is 72. Actor Amy Hill (“Magnum P.I.”) is 70. Actor Wendy Crewson (“Revenge”) is 67. Actor John Corbett (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 62. Singer David Gahan of Depeche Mode is 61. Actor Sonja Sohn (“Body of Proof,” ″The Wire”) is 59. Rapper Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan is 53. Guitarist Mike Myerson of Heartland is 52. Actor Chris Diamantopoulos (“Episodes,” ″24″) is 48. Singer Tamia is 48. Trombonist Dan Regan of Reel Big Fish is 46. Singer Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan is 44. Actor Rosario Dawson is 44. Musician Andrew W.K. is 44. Actor Rachel Boston (“Witches of East End,” ″In Plain Sight,” ″American Dreams”) is 41. TV personality Audrina Patridge (“The Hills”) is 38. Actor Grace Gummer (“American Horror Story,” ″The Newsroom”) is 37.
