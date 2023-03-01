Singer-actor Harry Belafonte is 96. Singer Mike D’Abo of Manfred Mann is 79. Singer Roger Daltrey of The Who is 79. Actor Dirk Benedict (“The A Team”) is 78. Actor-director Ron Howard is 69. Country singer Janis Oliver of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 69. Actor Catherine Bach (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 68. Actor Tim Daly is 67. Singer-musician Jon Carroll (Starland Vocal Band) is 66. Actor Bryan Batt (“Mad Men”) is 60. Actor Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”) is 60. Actor Russell Wong (“Romeo Must Die,” ″New Jack City”) is 60. Actor Chris Eigeman (“Metropolitan,” “Last Days of Disco”) is 58. Actor John David Cullum (“Glory”) is 57. Actor George Eads (“CSI”) is 56. Actor Javier Bardem is 54. Actor Jack Davenport (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) is 50. Guitarist Ryan Peake of Nickelback is 50. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 49. Actor Jensen Ackles is 45. TV host Donovan Patton (“Blue’s Clues”) is 45. Actor Lupita Nyong’o (“Black Panther”) is 40. Singer Kesha is 36. Singer Sammie is 36. Singer Justin Bieber is 29.
