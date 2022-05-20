Racing on TV

Series: NASCAR truck

Race: SpeedyCash.com 200

Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Today, qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1; race, 8:30 p.m., FS1.

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Texas 250

Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Today, qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m., FS1.

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: All-Star Race

Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 7 p.m., FS1; Sunday, All-Star Open, 5:30 p.m., FS1; All-Star Race, 8 p.m., FS1

--

Series: IndyCar

Race: Indy 500 qualifying

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, qualifying, 4 p.m., NBC

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: Spanish Grand Prix

Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (road course, 2.9 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.