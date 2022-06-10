Actor Alexandra Stewart is 83. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves (The Shirelles) is 81. Actor Jurgen Prochnow is 81. Media commentator Jeff Greenfield is 79. Actor Frankie Faison is 73. Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts is 71. Country singer-songwriter Thom Schuyler is 70. Former Sen. John Edwards, D-N.C., is 69. Actor Andrew Stevens is 67. Singer Barrington Henderson is 66. Rock musician Kim Deal is 61. Singer Maxi Priest is 61. Actor Gina Gershon is 60. Actor Jeanne Tripplehorn is 59. Rock musician Jimmy Chamberlin is 58. Actor Ben Daniels is 58. Actor Kate Flannery is 58. Model-actor Elizabeth Hurley is 57. Rock musician Joey Santiago is 57. Actor Doug McKeon is 56. Rock musician Emma Anderson is 55. Country musician Brian Hofeldt (The Derailers) is 55. Rapper The D.O.C. is 54. Rock singer Mike Doughty is 52. R&B singer Faith Evans is 49. Actor Hugh Dancy is 47. R&B singer Lemisha Grinstead (702) is 44. Actor DJ Qualls is 44. Actor Shane West is 44. Country singer Lee Brice is 43. Singer Hoku is 41. Actor Leelee Sobieski is 40. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tara Lipinski is 40. Americana musician Bridget Kearney (Lake Street Dive) is 37. Actor Titus Makin is 33. Actor Tristin Mays is 32. Sasha Obama is 21. Actor Eden McCoy is 19.
