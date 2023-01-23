Monday, Jan. 23
Girls basketball
Central Mountain at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Hughesville at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Saint John Neumann, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Boys basketball
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Central Mountain at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Milton at Danville, 7 p.m.
Coed swimming
Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Girls basketball
Milton at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Navy at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at Navy, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Boys wrestling
Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
Boys basketball
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Coed bowling
Lewisburg at Milton, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Girls basketball
Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.
Girls swimming
Milton at Shamokin, 1:15 p.m.
Coed swimming
Lewisburg at Towanda, 11 a.m.
Coed bowling
Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at Loyola, 1 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Loyola at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
College wrestling
LIU at Bucknell, 11 a.m.
Rider at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
