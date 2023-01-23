Monday, Jan. 23

Girls basketball

Central Mountain at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Hughesville at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Saint John Neumann, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Boys basketball

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Central Mountain at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Milton at Danville, 7 p.m.

Coed swimming

Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Girls basketball

Milton at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Navy at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Bucknell at Navy, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Boys wrestling

Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Boys basketball

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Coed bowling

Lewisburg at Milton, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Girls basketball

Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.

Girls swimming

Milton at Shamokin, 1:15 p.m.

Coed swimming

Lewisburg at Towanda, 11 a.m.

Coed bowling

Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at Loyola, 1 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Loyola at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

College wrestling

LIU at Bucknell, 11 a.m.

Rider at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

