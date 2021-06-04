Selinsgrove Speedway point standings
410 Sprint Cars: 1. Brent Marks, 350; 2. Anthony Macri, 320; 3. Justin Peck, 300.
Super Late Models: 1. Jeff Rine, 850; 2. Dan Stone, 815; 3. Dylan Yoder, 770.
305 sprint cars: 1. Justin Mills, 610; 2. Ken Duke, 590; 3. Doug Dodson, 540.
Limited Late Models: 1. Andrew Yoder, 1020; 2. Devin Hart, 979; 3. Steve Todorow, 810.
360 Sprint Cars: 1. Blane Heimbach; 2. Steve Buckwalter; 3. Derek Locke.
Roadrunners: 1. Jake Jones, 1320; 2. Nathan Romig, 1180; 3. Terry Kramer, 1140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.