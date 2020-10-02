NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kevin Harvick, 3104; 2. Denny Hamlin, 3101; 3. Brad Keselowski, 3059; 4. Martin Truex, 3058; 5. Joey Logano, 3054; 6. Chase Elliott, 3053; 7. Alex Bowman, 3052; 8. Kyle Busch, 3043; 9. Kurt Busch, 3041; 10. Clint Bowyer, 3032; 11. Aric Almirola, 3025; 12. Austin Dillon, 3020.
Xfinity: 1. Chase Briscoe, 2110; 2. Austin Cindric, 2093; 3. Noah Gragson, 2076; 4. Justin Allgaier, 2068; 5. Justin Haley, 2054; 6. Brandon Jones, 2053; 7. Ryan Sieg, 2049; 8. Harrison Burton, 2042; 9. Ross Chastain, 2040; 10. Michael Annett, 2032; 11. Riley Herbst, 2028; 12. Brandon Brown, 2022.
Truck: 1. Sheldon Creed, 2115; 2. Brett Moffitt, 2107; 3. Zane Smith, 2102; 4. Grant Enfinger, 2094; 5. Tyler Ankrum, 2078; 6. Matt Crafton, 2078; 7. Austin Hill, 2076; 8. Christian Eckes, 2069; 9. Ben Rhodes, 2063; 10. Todd Gilliland, 2050.
