Political cartoonist Pat Oliphant is 88. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 87. Actor Mark Goddard is 87. Actor Dan Hedaya is 83. Actor Chris Sarandon is 81. Comedian Gallagher is 77. Actor Robert Hays is 76. Former Republican national chairman Marc Racicot is 75. Actor Michael Richards is 74. Actor Lynda Carter is 72. Movie director Gus Van Sant is 71. Former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., is 70. Country singer Pam Tillis is 66. Actor Paul Ben-Victor is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone is 60. Retired MLB All-Star Barry Bonds is 59. Actor Kadeem Hardison is 58. Actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 55. Actor Laura Leighton is 55. Actor John P. Navin Jr. is 55. Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is 54. Basketball player-turned-actor Rick Fox is 54. Director Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”) is 52. Actor Jamie Denbo (TV: “Orange is the New Black”) is 50. Actor Eric Szmanda is 48. Actor Rose Byrne is 44. Country singer Jerrod Niemann is 44. Actor Summer Glau is 42. Actor Sheaun McKinney is 42. Actor Elisabeth Moss is 41. Actor Anna Paquin is 41. Actor Sarah Greene is 39. NHL center Patrice Bergeron is 38. Actor Megan Park is 37. Actor Mara Wilson is 36. Actor Sarah Steele is 35. Rock singer Jay McGuiness (The Wanted) is 33. Actor Emily Bett Rickards is 32. Actor Lucas Adams is 30. TV personality Bindi Irwin is 25.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Scoreboard
- After decades of delays and broken promises, coal miners hail rule to slow rise of black lung
- Today in history
- Celebrity birthdays
- Community calendar
- Denny Hamlin gets his record 7th victory at Pocono and 50th of his NASCAR Cup Series career
- Pocono Raceway boasts its largest NASCAR crowd in more than a decade for Denny Hamlin's win
- Denny Hamlin scores record 7th victory at Pocono
Most Popular
Articles
- Restaurants strengthening bond with Lewisburg community
- Warrior Run dominates in first game of Senior League East Regional
- State champs ready to hit the road
- Warrior Run Seniors rally to advance in East Regional
- SCI-Coal Township employee charged with having sexual relationship with inmate
- Michael Mollica
- Lewisburg grad shares Olympic dreams
- Mifflinburg Majors stun Section 3 host Keystone with 11-6 victory
- And the winners are...
- Williamsport man accused of running from police
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.