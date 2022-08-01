In 1936, the Olympics opened in Berlin with a ceremony presided over by Adolf Hitler.
In 1907, the U.S. Army Signal Corps established an aeronautical division, the forerunner of the U.S. Air Force.
In 2007, the eight-lane Interstate 35W bridge, a major Minneapolis artery, collapsed into the Mississippi River during evening rush hour, killing 13 people.
