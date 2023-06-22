Wednesday, June 21
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Duck derby, 9 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, Richard Road, Penns Creek. 570-837-6200.
• Game On Day — Tweens, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Trivia night, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the library, 541 Broadway, Milton. For individuals 18 and over.
• Music in the Park, 7 p.m., Lewisburg Area Recreation Park, 218 N. 15th St., Lewisburg. Featuring Susquehanna Valley Chorale.
Thursday, June 22• Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg.
• Family Movie, 1 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Cooking with Friends, 6 to 7 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
Friday, June 23• Clothing Giveaway, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Strawberry Ridge Trinity UCC, 850 Cardinal Road, Danville.
• Community gathering, 5 p.m., Wolfe Field, Lewisburg. 7 p.m. performance by Train Wreck Survivors. 9:30 p.m. fireworks.
Saturday, June 24• Cutters 5K, Muncy Bank Ballpark, registration opens at 8 a.m., race starts at 9, Williamsport. Benefits Hope Enterprises and the Hope Foundation. crosscutters.com. ($)
• Strawberry Ridge Trinity UCC, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Strawberry Ridge Trinity UCC, 850 Cardinal Road, Danville.
• Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade, 10 a.m., Lewisburg.
• Drive-thru chicken barbecue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Crossroads Nazarene Church, Nazarene Lane, Milton. 570-473-1724. ($)
• Reading with Maverick, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• Caz Russell book signing, 11 a.m., Tarry Shop, 25 Broadway St., Milton.
• Family Hospice at UPMC remembrance butterfly release, 1 to 3 p.m., Callie’s Garden at James Short Park, 2131 Northway Road, Williamsport. 570-326-8954.
• PT Reptiles program, 2 p.m., Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton. (R)
• Summerfest, noon to 4 p.m., R.B. Winter State Park, Mifflinburg.
• Mid-PennBand Festival, 7 p.m., Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton.
Sunday, June 25• March of Dimes March for Babies, 1 p.m., Montour Preserve, 274 Preserve Road, Danville. marchforbabies.org/event/susquehanna
• Paul Kahl and Zach Nyce Duo concert, 3 p.m., First Baptist Church of Lewisburg, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
Monday, June 26• Free varicose and spider vein screen, 8 a.m. to noon, Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Amazing Science, 9 a.m. to noon, Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg. www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
• Teen Camp-In, 6 to 10 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Planting Polinators in the Sun and Shade, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. Presented by John Patrick Colatch. 570-523-1172. (R)
