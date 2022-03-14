Former astronaut Frank Borman is 94. Actor Michael Caine is 89. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 89. Actor Raymond J. Barry is 83. Movie director Wolfgang Petersen is 81. Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 77. Rock musician Walt Parazaider is 77. Actor Steve Kanaly is 76. Comedian Billy Crystal is 74. Actor-writer-comedian-radio personality Rick Dees is 71. Country singer Jann Browne is 68. Actor Adrian Zmed is 68. Prince Albert II is 64. Actor Laila Robins is 63. Actor Tamara Tunie is 63. Actor Penny Johnson Jerald is 62. Producer-director-writer Kevin Williamson is 57. Actor Elise Neal is 56. Actor Gary Anthony Williams is 56. Actor Megan Follows is 54. Rock musician Michael Bland is 53. Country singer Kristian Bush is 52. Actor Betsy Brandt is 49. Actor Grace Park is 48. Actor Daniel Gillies is 46. Actor Corey Stoll is 46. Actor Jake Fogelnest is 43. Actor Chris Klein is 43. Actor Ryan Cartwright (TV: “Kevin Can Wait”) is 41. Actor Kate Maberly is 40. Singer-musician Taylor Hanson (Hanson) is 39. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, is 38. Actor Jamie Bell is 36. Rock musician Este Haim (Haim) is 36. NBA star Stephen Curry is 34. Actor Ansel Elgort is 28. Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles is 25. Actor James Freedson-Jackson (Film: “The Strange Ones”) is 20.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Live updates: Russia continues strikes on Kyiv suburbs
- Nashville hosts Pittsburgh after Forsberg's 2-goal game
- State hospital death under investigation
- Top scorers face off in Philadelphia-Denver matchup
- Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv
- China battles multiple outbreaks, driven by stealth omicron
- Asian stocks mixed, oil falls as Russian attacks intensify
- March Madness brings back feel of the good ol' days
Most Popular
Articles
- Second fatality confirmed in crash which claimed Reynolds
- Milton Community Pool will not open in 2022
- Risso arraigned on multiple counts
- Thomas J. Reimensnyder
- Five area wrestlers earn spots in quarterfinals at PIAA Championships
- Thomas J. Reimensnyder
- Police investigating 'strong-arm robbery'
- Anna K. Keiser
- Milton teachers address CNN concerns
- Shirley S. Muffley
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.