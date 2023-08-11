NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Martin Truex, 799; 2. Denny Hamlin, 742; 3. William Byron, 703; 4. Christopher Bell, 677; 5. Kevin Harvick, 663; 6. Kyle Larson, 662; 7. Ross Chastain, 656; 8. Brad Keselowski, 651; 9. Kyle Busch, 649; 10. Ryan Blaney, 642; 11. Chris Buescher, 639; 12. Joey Logano, 636; 13. Tyler Reddick, 609; 14. Bubba Wallace, 541; 15. Ricky Stenhouse, 530; 16. Ty Gibbs, 486.
Xfinity: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 811; 2. Austin Hill, 811; 3. Justin Allgaier, 777; 4. Cole Custer, 725; 5. Josh Berry, 660; 6. Sam Mayer, 630; 7.Chandler Smith, 612; 8. Daniel Hemrick, 601; 9. Riley Herbst, 574; 10. Sammy Smith, 558; 11. Sheldon Creed, 552; 12. Parker Kligerman, 534.
Truck: 1. Corey Heim, 2030; 2. Zane Smith, 2022; 3. Carson Hocevar, 2021; 4. Christian Eckes, 2019; 5. Grant Enfinger, 2017; 6. Ty Majeski, 2015; 7. Ben Rhodes, 2013; 8. Nick Sanchez, 2005; 9. Matt DiBenedetto, 2002; 10. Matt Crafton, 2022.
