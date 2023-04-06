Winder receives degree from Georgia Tech
ATLANTA, Ga. — Emily Winder, of Montgomery, has earned a Bachelor of Science in Literature, Media, and Communication with Honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Hauger presents research
ANNVILLE — Erica Hauger, of Lewisburg, is one of two Lebanon Valley College students who presented research at the 60th annual meeting of the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences in National Harbor, Md., on March 14.
The students, along with Dr. Terrence Alladin, associate professor of criminal justice, presented, “Police Officer Communication: The Determinants of Police Culture.”
Hauger, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in criminal justice.
School of Medicine holds Match Day
SCRANTON — On March 17, soon-to-be graduates of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (Geisinger Commonwealth) learned their residency placements during the National Resident Matching Program’s “Match Day,” an event at which all fourth-year M.D. students around the country simultaneously open their envelopes to learn where they will spend the next three to seven years training in their chosen specialty.
Celebrating a successful match were:
• Jessica Baylor, of Watsontown, who matched into Orthopaedic Surgery at Geisinger Health System-PA.
• Ellen Penn, of Milton, who matched into Otolaryngology at Geisinger Health System-PA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.