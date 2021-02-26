MIFFLINBURG — The co-owners of a family-owned specialty shop want their customers to feel like they are part of a family.
Hoover’s Bernina Sew LLC, owned by Leon Hoover and Linda Hoover, was started in 1987 by Leon’s parents. It’s grown into a “one-stop” spot for everything needed including sewing machines, needles, fabric, threads and notions.
Leon Hoover said they are an authorized dealer of Bernina machines, one of the world’s most respected brands. He noted that machines that automatically sew can be expensive, and the decision to purchase one is a major one. But if cared for properly, Bernina sewing machines can last a lifetime.
Hoover said their dedication to customer service extended beyond the time a sewing, quilting or embroidering machine went home with a customer.
“I always tell my customers that we want to be here for them,” Hoover said. “Not just the day of the sale but down the road, showing them how to use and take care of their machines, and also all their sewing needs.”
Hoover said they can be of assistance as a person’s interests and skills grow.
“If you decide (you’d) like to learn to sew, you can come and get a machine,” he said. “Or you can use our machine and help you get started.”
Embroidering and quilting machines were also available along with classes where people can learn more.
Hoover confirmed that 2020 was busy as some people were staying at home during the early phases of the pandemic. During that time, some took up crafts such as sewing.
Hoover’s was considered an essential service and also offered curbside delivery for customers.
“We sold a lot of mask supplies like the elastic,” Hoover observed. “One week, we sold 13,000 yards of elastic. There was an elastic shortage but it all worked out.”
Embroidery and machines which can apply patterns to fabric were growing in popularity. Hoover said classes and clubs have been set up so that people may learn more.
“People do a lot of embroidery,” Hoover said. “As you can see on different samples, there are lots of embroidery designs available.”
Service extends to repairs on all brands and types of sewing machines.
Hoover added they service and repair all sorts of sewing machines, even one in use for generations. Repairs can be complicated depending on what needs to be fixed. The right parts and tools are needed as well as knowledge on how to go about the repair job.
Hoover’s Bernina Sew LLC, 2282 Beaver Road, Mifflinburg, can be reached via telephone at 570-966-3822 (Fax: 570-966-0122).
