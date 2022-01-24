AgChoice and MidAtlantic Farm Credit donate to Feeding PA
HARRISBURG — AgChoice and MidAtlantic Farm Credit recently donated $110,000 to Feeding PA, an organization devoted to bridging the gaps between farms and food banks.
The donation will be distributed among member food banks across the state, with $100,000 designated for Pennsylvania agricultural products.
Fill a Glass with Hope, which enables food banks to purchase fresh milk directly from their local dairies, will receive the remaining $10,000.
Financial cooperatives AgChoice and MidAtlantic Farm Credit serves farmers statewide.
Speaker credits Grange youth program
MONTGOMERY — Dr. Nancy Walker of Perry County will speak during an Eagle Grange meeting which starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
Walker will share her story and emphasize how involvement in 4-H from a young age set her on course for a career in agricultural and economic development around the world. Raised in central Pennsylvania where she was a 4-H member for 10 years and a 4-H leader for 25 years. Walker holds advanced degrees from Kutztown University, The School for International Training, and Penn State University.
An early experience through IFYE (International 4-H Youth Exchange) to India led Walker to lifetime work around the globe. A first “grown-up” job was as an art teacher in an outpost village in Newfoundland, Canada. Later she served as a Peace Corps volunteer to the Philippines and managed a rural development project in the African nation of Uganda.
Walker has also worked in east and west Africa, southeast Asia, central Asia and Russia with Agricultural Cooperative Development International and Connecting New Frontiers in Agriculture.
The Grange will be presenting Blue Jacket Scholarships to six students from Milton and Montgomery FFA Chapters at the February meeting. Facial covering is strongly encouraged and social distancing protocols will be observed.
Winter farm meeting announced
MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD) recently announced the Snyder County Farmers Winter Meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 3939 Park Road, Selinsgrove.
Meeting topics include high fertility costs, record-keeping, the County Action Plan and nutrient stewardship. Crop and forage production information from the Penn State Extension will also be available.
Call 570-837-3000, extension 0, for reservations at the Snyder County Conservation District Office or email sccd@snydercd.org by Friday, Feb. 4.
Extension hosting virtual conference
UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Extension will be hosting The Turf and Ornamentals Conference live webinars, a six-session update training that will focus on weed identification and control, insect and disease management, turf, woody ornamentals, pools, perennials care and pesticide safety.
It will offer information about the latest research and management for green industry professionals. The webinar format also offers an opportunity for participants to connect with Penn State Extension educators and Penn State faculty and ask questions. Participants can earn Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia Pesticide Certification credits. ISA Certified Arborist credits will also be offered for the qualifying live presentations.
The webinars will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 25, and Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22
Each webinar session will be recorded and available for one week to anyone who cannot attend the live presentation. Registration is required to obtain the link to both the live webinar and the recording.
For more information or to register, visit http://extension.psu.edu/turf-ornamentals-2022 or call 877-345-0691.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.