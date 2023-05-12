Racing on TV

Series: NASCAR truck

Race: Buckle Up 200

Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.3 miles)

Schedule: Today, practice/qualifying, 3 p.m., FS1; race, 7:30 p.m., FS1

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Shriner’s Children 200

Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.3 miles)

Schedule: Today, practice/qualifying, 5 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m., Fox

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Goodyear 400

Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.3 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, practice/qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., FS1

--

Series: IndyCar

Race: GMR Grand Prix

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course, 2.4 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m., NBC

--

Series: IMSA

Race: Motul Course de Monterey Powered by Hyundai

Track: Laguna Seca Raceway (road course, 2.2 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC

