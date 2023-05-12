Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: Buckle Up 200
Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.3 miles)
Schedule: Today, practice/qualifying, 3 p.m., FS1; race, 7:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Shriner’s Children 200
Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.3 miles)
Schedule: Today, practice/qualifying, 5 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m., Fox
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Goodyear 400
Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.3 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, practice/qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., FS1
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: GMR Grand Prix
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course, 2.4 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m., NBC
--
Series: IMSA
Race: Motul Course de Monterey Powered by Hyundai
Track: Laguna Seca Raceway (road course, 2.2 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC
