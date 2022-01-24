Penn College
WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has named Barbara Fisher Di Marco assistant dean of arts and sciences.
Di Marco served most recently as interim assistant dean of arts and sciences. Previously, she was an assistant professor and co-department head of mathematics at Penn College. She was honored by the college with an Excellence in Teaching Award in 2020.
Di Marco holds a Master of Education in instructional systems, a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and a certificate in statistics, all from Penn State.
Before joining the Penn College faculty full-time in 2007, she taught mathematics at the secondary level and as an adjunct instructor at the college.
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has welcomed several advanced practitioners to its family of services.
Advanced practitioners are a group of medical professionals that include physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses, who have higher levels of training and certifications, allowing them to care for patients in a variety of care settings.
Advanced practitioners joining or moving within the Evangelical Community Hospital family of practices are:
• Jason Barrett, certified registered nurse practitioner, Critical Care Nocturnist
• Alysha Beck, certified physician assistant, Urgent Care of Evangelical
• Karen Dohl, certified physician assistant, Family Medicine of Evangelical-West Branch
• Rebecca Grose, certified physician assistant, Urgent Care of Evangelical
• Janice Marshall, certified physician assistant, Hospitalist Nocturnist
• Chelsea Shambach, certified physician assistant, Surgical Specialists of Evangelical
• Elise Slaughter, certified registered nurse anesthetist, Anesthesiology of Evangelical
• Kathy Krisko-Stokes, certified registered nurse anesthetist, Anesthesiology of Evangelical
• Elizabeth Mahoney, certified registered nurse anesthetist, Anesthesiology of Evangelical
• Max Yesalavage, certified registered nurse anesthetist, Anesthesiology of Evangelical
PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE — Sara Sherwood has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for January.
Sherwood began her PennDOT career as a clerk typist in the district’s Right-of-Way (ROW) unit. Aspiring to further her career by becoming a real estate specialist within the unit, she worked at acquiring the necessary skills and experience while continuing to perform her clerk typist tasks.
Now a real estate specialist, Sherwood identifies properties needed for future highway improvements by searching assessment records and deeds of record. She negotiates with property owners for the acquisition of property from private individuals and commercial properties, assists claimants with relocation benefits when the department takes entire property, and performs the necessary legal title searches to provide the commonwealth with clear title of acquired lands.
In addition, she prepares and files declaration of taking when and amicable settlement is not reached.
Sherwood is a six-year PennDOT employee, who lives in Hughesville with her husband Chad and their three children, Brogan, Tygan and Brynn. In her spare time, Sherwood enjoys watching her children play sports and spending time outdoors with family.
Beaver Valley Country Store benefits from partnership
BEAVER SPRINGS — The SEDA-COG Local Development Corporation recently assisted Beaver Valley Country Store, LLC with an SBA 504 (Small Business Association) loan for the purchase of Saylor’s Market.
The store on Route 522 in Beaver Springs is now owned by Steve Witmer, Aaron Witmer, Rick Maloyed and John Anthony. They were assisted by the SEDA-COG Local Development Corporation in a partnership with partnered with Mifflinburg Bank and Trust Company. The SBA 504 loan program offered the borrower a 25-year low interest fixed rate loan for 35% of the total financing need.
John Reichard, SEDA-COG Business Relationship Manager and Tina Showers, SEDA-COG Principal Program Analyst worked with the four owners and Amber Gabrielson, Commercial Lender at the Selinsgrove Branch of Mifflinburg Bank and Trust Company, to bring this financing package to fruition.
“We felt like we had a great team going into the project,” Maloyed noted. “Both Mifflinburg Bank & Trust and SEDA-COG were very helpful in guiding us through this process.”
Beaver Valley Country Store not only includes a bakery but also offers fresh produce, meats, frozen foods, a deli and other items. You The store’s Facebook page will offer weekly fliers and announcements of events (www.facebook.com/beavervalleycountrystore).
