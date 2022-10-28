Jazz singer Cleo Laine is 95. Actor Joan Plowright is 93. Actor Jane Alexander is 83. Actor Dennis Franz is 78. Actor Telma Hopkins is 74. Caitlyn Jenner is 73. Actor Annie Potts is 70. Songwriter/producer Desmond Child is 69. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is 67. The former president of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is 66. Rock musician Stephen Morris (New Order) is 65. Rock singer-musician William Reid (The Jesus & Mary Chain) is 64. Actor Mark Derwin is 62. Actor Daphne Zuniga is 60. Actor Lauren Holly is 59. Talk show host-comedian-actor Sheryl Underwood is 59. Actor Jami Gertz is 57. Actor Chris Bauer is 56. Actor-comedian Andy Richter is 56. Actor Julia Roberts is 55. Country singer-musician Caitlin Cary is 54. Actor Jeremy Davies is 53. Singer Ben Harper is 53. Country singer Brad Paisley is 50. Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 48. Actor Gwendoline Christie is 44. Singer Justin Guarini (TV: “American Idol”) is 44. Pop singer Brett Dennen is 43. Actor Charlie Semine is 42. Actor Matt Smith is 40. Actor Finn Wittrock is 38. Actor Troian Bellisario is 37. Singer/rapper Frank Ocean is 35. Actor Lexi Ainsworth (TV: “General Hospital”) is 30. Actor Nolan Gould is 24.
