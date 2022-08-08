Bhangdia graduates from Tufts University
MEDFORD, Mass. — Tommy Bhangdia, of Lewisburg, recently graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Tufts University.
Sullivan graduates from veterinary college
MEDFORD, Mass. — Katherine Sullivan, of Mifflinburg, recently graduated the from Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University.
Bhangdia named to dean’s list
MEDFORD, Mass. — Anthony Bhangdia, of Lewisburg, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Tufts University.
Bhangdia, a first-year student, was one of more than 4,000 students named to dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or greater for the semester.
Bloomsburg University recognizes spring graduates
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University recognized the 1,150 students who received their academic degrees the weekend of May 13-15.
The following local students were among the graduating class:
• Tyler Bailey, of Mifflinburg, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity.
• Michael Bergey, of Milton, with a Master’s in Educational Leadership.
• Megan D’Addario, of New Berlin, with a Master’s in Speech-Language Pathology.
• Kristen Dolan, of Watsontown, with a Master’s in Special Education.
• Lenore Doyle, of Lewisburg, with a Master’s in Early Childhood Education PK-4.
• Jensen Drick, of Montgomery, with a degree in Criminal Justice.
• Wyatt Ebersole, of Mifflinburg, Cum Laude with a degree in International Business.
• Shaylyn Force, of Milton, Cum Laude with a degree in Middle Level Education Grades 4-8.
• Angel Funiciello, of Milton, with a degree in Nursing.
• Julianna Girton, of Lewisburg, with a degree in Special Ed (PK-12)/Early Childhood Education (PK-4).
• Reagan Griffith, of Mifflinburg, Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Chemistry.
• Riley Griffith, of Mifflinburg, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Middle Level Education Grades 4-8.
• Aubrey Harvey, of Mifflinburg, Cum Laude with a degree in Early Childhood (PK-4).
• Haley Hendricks, of Winfield, with a degree in Criminal Justice.
• Collin Hummel, of Lewisburg, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Business Administration.
• Catherine Jones, of Watsontown, with a degree in Information Technology.
• Bryce Kessler, of Watsontown, with a degree in Medical Imaging.
• Brett King, of Lewisburg, with a degree in Business Administration-Management.
• Samantha Magargle, of Montgomery, with a degree in Early Childhood (PK-4).
• Mikayla McFarland, of Mifflinburg, with a degree in Nursing.
• Andrew McNeal, of Milton, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Business Administration-Information Technology and Analytics and Supply Chain Management.
• Logan Mensch, of Mifflinburg, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Accounting.
• Amanda Pultynovich, of Mifflinburg, with a degree in Nursing.
• Arthur Ramirez, of Lewisburg, with a degree in Mass Communication.
• Katie Scarborough, of Montgomery, with a degree in Reading.
• Victoria Seidel, of Milton, with a degree in Anthropology.
• Rena Shivel of Milton, Cum Laude with a degree in Early Childhood (PK-4).
• Carter Smith, of Montgomery, with a degree in Mass Communication.
• Madison Snyder, of Mcewensville, with a Master’s Speech-Language Pathology.
• Patrick Steltz, of Lewisburg, with a degree in Accounting.
• Tanner Stoltzfus, of Mifflinburg, Cum Laude with a degree in Exercise Science.
• Ethan Trautman, of Milton, with a degree in Professional Sales and Marketing.
• Brianna Ulrich, of Mifflinburg, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Nursing.
• Hayley Yoder, of Mifflinburg, with a degree in Social Work.
• Daniel Zack, of Mifflinburg, with a degree in Health Sciences.
Paul named to dean’s list
ADELPHI, Md. — Jenna Paul, of Milton, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Kutztown welcomes new and transferring students
KUTZTOWN — Kutztown University recently welcomed the newest members of the Golden Bear family, including new incoming freshmen and transfer students.
Local students entering for the fall semester include:
• Brandon Hile of Winfield
• Alliyah Nixon of New Columbia
• Paige Stewart of Mifflinburg
• Azim Edens of Lewisburg
• Adelyn Miller (Turbotville)
Cole receives Doctor of Law degree
MADISON, Wisc. — Emily Cole, of Lewisburg, received a Doctor of Law degree during a commencement ceremony held May 13 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Bates College dean’s list
LEWISTON, Maine — Lucas Jordan, of Lewisburg, a first-year student at Bates College, was named to the dean’s list for the winter semester.
Dean’s list designation is earned by students whose grade point average is 3.92 or higher.
Jordan, a 2021 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, is the son Stephen D. Jordan and Susan C. Jordan.
