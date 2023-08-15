Turkey dinner
WATSONTOWN — A turkey dinner, to benefit missions, will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 10275 Route 44, Watsontown, located between Turbotville and McEwensville.
Church to host music festivalSUNBURY — Music at the Mountain will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Mountain Presbyterian Church, 2478 Boyles Run Road, Sunbury.
Performers slated to appear include Jeremy Goodling, Kandace Lee and Grace by Three.
The event will also include children’s activities, a used book sale and food available for purchase.
‘Moses’ bus trip plannedWATSONTOWN — Trinity United Church of Christ of Watsontown will be hosting a bus trip to see “Moses,” at Sight and Sound Theater in Lancaster.
The trip will take place Friday, Sept. 15, and include a stop at the lunch buffet Shady Maple Smorgasboard. A quick dinner stop will also be made on the return trip.
For more information or to reserve a seat on the bus, call 570-538-2155 and leave a message. Calls will be returned in a timely manner.
