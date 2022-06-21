MILTON — People rallied to help one another during the days when rainfall from Agnes raised rivers and creeks to unheard-of levels.
It was much like the closing scenes of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” according to Paul Herbert Hartman. He helped a Milton-based radio station connect people in need with help they needed. Though the 1946 film did not use local radio as a hub, Hartman said the result was much the same.
Hartman, a radio personality on WMLP 1380 am, recalled he had been working at the station at various times since high school. He credited the late Vic Michael, John Yinglng, Jim Jacobs and others for doing what had to be done during Agnes.
Hartman noted he was using the name Paul Herbert on the air, a common practice on commercial radio of the day. He said older folks may remember the name he used early in his career, while others know him as Paul Hartman.
Hartman recalled the high water from Agnes came as a surprise to some. However, the staff at WMLP was quick to acknowledge the threat of the unique storm.
“(Agnes) stayed over this area for several days,” Hartman said. “Raining as hard as it could possibly rain all the time, never letting up.”
The water from the unexpected week of rain filled the creeks which in turn fed the rivers.
“It disturbed life in this area for everybody whether you lived in a flood zone or not,” Hartman said. “(Water) could be anywhere. It could be near the river, it could be far away from the river. People no where near the river were surrounded by water. Water seeks the lowest level.”
Stores were picked clean of basic foods like bread, milk and eggs. Land transportation got tricky as the water rose, flooding highways and closing virtually all bridges. Hartman said the only way to get from the Union County side of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River to Watsontown or Milton was the recently completed Interstate 80 bridge.
The WMLP radio studio was in Milton at the time, inside the YMCA building at Bound Avenue and Broadway. Hartman recalled that Michael, WMLP owner and general manager, was an amateur meteorologist.
Michael’s forecast was for higher water than what was being predicted by official agencies. He reasoned that upstream West Branch tributaries would have a profound effect on levels in Milton.
Hartman said WMLP went with Michael’s warning of high water without apology. Nearly 50 years later, he speculated WMLP was the only broadcast station not going along with what was forecast via official channels.
“We were going up against the state and federal flood forecasting service,” Hartman said. “Milton officials started calling the radio station saying (we) were scaring the daylights out of everybody.” Eventually Vic Michael was applauded for his efforts.
WMLP predicted water levels high enough to flood Leeser’s Shoe Store, which had stock and shoe repair equipment on site. Leeser’s saved the equipment needed to fix footwear by getting it out of the store.
The Standard-Journal and the YMCA were also evacuated. Hartman said some people were later grateful for the warning, while others did not heed the forecast.
“About half the merchants did not believe us and scoffed at what we were saying,” Hartman said. “Those stores lost their entire inventory because of the floodwater.”
He recalled the power of the river, which broke a mobile home of a WMLP employee loose near The Fence Drive-In and carried it 5 miles downstream.
WMLP staff members went to the transmitter shack near West Milton in Kelly Township, Union County. There wasn’t much in the shack except for transmitting equipment, Hartman said. They brought, tables, chairs and cots. The telephone company put in about 10 telephone lines. “Helicopters dropped food to us.”
Hartman noted WMLP’s broadcast day usually consisted of playing recorded material such as records and tapes as well as live news and other presentations. But at the transmitter site, they had no records, tapes, news feeds or wire service.
All they could do was take calls and talk on the radio. It was through their messages that people who were stuck in homes were rescued by people in boats. For years people would say, “You saved my house, my dog, my car, my cows, my family, my business.”
Hartman also recalled that WMLP had a 1,000-watt signal, and usually broadcast only in the daytime so as to not interfere with other stations. Thanks to extended hours of daylight in June, the station usually stayed on until around 8:30 p.m. before signing off until morning.
But Hartman added that WMLP stayed on all night for several days when the water was high. The 1,000-watt signal carried through the night at a time when there was less interference on the “am” radio band. He recalled taking a call from a man in Washington, D.C. who picked up the signal originating in West Milton.
To start a trip to the transmitter site from Lewisburg, the Red Cross gave Hartman a ride in a motorboat across Little Buffalo Creek to near Weis Markets. He then walked to the tower on a hill near the Silver Moon complex.
“As I did that, I didn’t see a living person, I never heard a car,” he said. “I never heard anything except the swoosh of the water to the right over the railroad tracks coming down the Susquehanna River. The world had ended for all intents and purposes.”
Hartman said people thanked him for years for the service performed by the radio station for a week or so after the disaster began. It included getting people out of flooded homes, pulling vehicles out of water and at least one airlift of a family from a roof. They said, “You calmed us down and we depended on you.”
“It was miraculous,” he said. “People would call with reports of families that needed motorboats to get them out of their houses. We were the conduit for people in the area.”
WMLP solved issues on the air. Peopel would call in asking where to buy grocericies and Hartman said listeners would call in when stores were restocked. Farmers would call in offering hay. “We solved a need.”
Eventually WMLP returned to the Milton YMCA building. “When I would come in to town I did not see a sole. It was like a nuclear blast took place.” The authorities would thank us for what we did and would say, “We will be listening to you tonight.”
Hartman said everyone did what they could. “The county commissioners, township supervisors, the boroughs all did what they could do.”
While people asked for then Gov. Milton Shapp to visit the area, Hartman said no one asked for then-president Richard Nixon to visit. It was indicative of the norms of 50 years ago and how he said things have changed since.
“The Agony of Agnes,” audio highlights and commentary, was put together in the weeks which followed. Hartman said it was assembled quickly and perhaps wasn’t his best, but it was aired several times.
In the aftermath, Hartman said he did several programs with then-State House Rep. Franklin Kury (Sunbury). The environmental champion warned residents not to build homes in flood plains because there would eventually be problems. Hartman noted a personal obersavation that has changed over the years. “It has changed from a local and state issue to a national one.”
Hartman concluded that socially people enjoy being near water, but it was perplexing that some had rebuilt homes in flood-prone areas and have been given or loaned taxpayer dollars to do so. “I don’t understand why resources go in to rebuilding in flood areas. It isn’t government money, it is taxpayer money. This will happen again and hopefully we will be prepared.”
