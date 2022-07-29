HARRISBURG — Two communities in Lycoming County received state grants totaling more than $1 million for traffic signal upgrades, according to Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).
The grants, awarded through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Green Light-Go program, reimburse municipalities for signal improvements that promote efficiency, traffic flow and safety.
“I was pleased to hear projects in Loyalsock Township and Williamsport received state funding through this valuable program,” Yaw said. “I applaud both municipalities for developing successful applications, which will directly improve safety and traffic flow in these communities.”
Loyalsock Township received $716,594 for modernization of the traffic signal at Third Street and Norway Road.
Williamsport was awarded $326,796 to upgrade the signal at the intersection of East 4th and Mulberry streets.
PennDOT offered grants totaling nearly $38 million to 70 municipalities across the state this year. Grants offered through the Green Light-Go program can fund range of operational improvements, including light-emitting diode (LED) technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.
